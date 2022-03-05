The countdown to season two of “Bridgerton” continues.

On March 25, the beloved Regency-era romantic drama will return for a second season after becoming one of Netflix’s most-watched series ever.

In 2020, fans were treated with plenty of steamy drama as the romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) played out on screen. The season's events were famously accompanied by instrumental versions of some of biggest pop hits of recent years, including Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” which have both garnered millions of streams on Spotify.

This time around, season two will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) on his quest to find a wife, which may spark a love triangle involving two newcomers to the series, sisters Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). While the upcoming season may feature new romances at the center of the story, the fan-favorite instrumental covers will return.

On Friday, March 4, Tudum, Netflix’s companion site, released the full list of songs that will be receiving the “Bridgerton” treatment and appear in season two. Get your playlists ready, because we have the full list to share!

“Stay Away” by Nirvana, performed by the Vitamin String Quartet “Material Girl” by Madonna, performed by Kris Bowers “Diamonds” by Rihanna, performed by Hannah V and Joe Rodwell “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn, performed by the Vitamin String Quartet “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette, performed by Duomo “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” performed by Kris Bowers “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles, performed by Steve Horner “What About Us” by Pink, performed by Duomo “How Deep Is Your Love” by Calvin Harris and Disciples, performed by Kiris "Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus, performed by the Midnight String Quartet

Justin Kamps, the series’ music supervisor, opened up about why he thinks the show’s use of reimagined pop songs help fans connect to the story.

“It’s a good link for everyone to instantly recognize their own feelings in these characters that are in a very different environment than they are," Kamps explained. "But these songs that people know immediately help connect you even more to these characters ... They’re all dealing with feelings that everyone still deals with now. But I feel like that added level of the covers just helps bring people in even more and just gives it such a unique style for these dance sequences."

Related: