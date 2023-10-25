Brian Austin Green criticizes 'DWTS' for excluding fiancée Sharna Burgess from Len Goodman tribute

Brian Austin Green is blasting the producers of "Dancing with the Stars" for excluding his fiancée, pro dancer Sharna Burgess, from its tribute to late judge Len Goodman this week.

The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, who competed on the reality dance competition in 2021, posted a message about the televised tribute Oct. 25 on Instagram.

"I can’t begin to tell you how disappointed I was for @sharnaburgess to not be invited for the tribute last night," the actor wrote about his partner, who was not asked to return to dance on the show for Season 32.

“It’s disappointing as well that none of her ‘family in the ballroom’ stuck up for her or spoke out. She’s an incredible soul and has always been a friend to everyone. She deserved better," he added, along with a heart emoji and the hashtag #familystickstogether.

TODAY.com has reached out to "Dancing with the Stars" for comment. E! News reported it had reached out to ABC and had not heard back.

In his caption, Green continued slamming "DWTS" for omitting Burgess from the special choreographed performance, which brought back several other past “DWTS” dancers and aired during the show’s Oct. 24 episode.

Green pointed out that Cheryl Burke, who retired as a “DWTS” dancer in November 2022 after 26 seasons, was also not invited to participate in the tribute to Goodman, who died in April at age 78.

"(Burgess) wasn’t even invited to sit in the stands and watch. Shame on that group of people. Kindness is an action, and so is love ❤️ @cherylburke should have been there as well," wrote Green.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green competed together on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2021. Eric McCandless / ABC via Getty Images

Fans responded in the comments of Green's post to express their surprise that Burgess was overlooked.

"I was shocked also love that you posted this and have her back," wrote one.

“Was wondering why she and Cheryl weren’t there. Sad,” wrote another.

In September, Burgess revealed on her and Green's "Oldish" podcast that it was a "huge shock" when "DWTS" didn't ask her to return this season.

The new mom, who had previously competed in 14 seasons on the show, took last season off to care for Zane, the 1-year-old son she shares with Green, who was then only weeks old.

"And I was speaking with them about it. It just felt like I needed to sit in motherhood with Zane. It was my first baby, first experience, and I just wanted to not feel like I walked away from that experience and something I would never get back with Zane. I wanted to share that time with him. And it was always, ‘I want to come back next year,’ and it's like, ‘Of course, we love you, we’ll always have you,'" she said on the podcast.

Burgess told E! News earlier this week that despite being snubbed this season by "DWTS," she hasn't ruled out a return to the show.

"I think closure is a really interesting word and I don’t know because I don’t know if that is closed for me,” she said, adding, “I don’t know if I will go back, I don’t know if I want to or if I’ll get asked to. We’ll have to see where life is next year for everyone involved.”

As for the tribute to Goodman, Burke honored the late judge in an emotional video she posted Oct. 24 on Instagram, which Burgess reposted in her Instagram story.

"Thank you for being the face of ballroom dancing and always standing by what was right no matter what," Burke said, addressing Goodman.

"You are such a huge part of the reason why 'Dancing with the Stars' is a massive hit as the premise is about teaching celebrities how to ballroom dance, and the word ‘ballroom’ before the word ‘dance’ was all because of your many decades' worth of knowledge and experience," she continued.

Burke said she admired Goodman's "tough love and no-BS approach."

“No dillydallying around with gimmicks or tricks. All you ever wanted to see was strictly ballroom,” said Burke. “I’m sure many will agree when I say that because of you, ballroom dancing was brought to mainstream television.”

Burgess responded in the comments of Burke's post, writing, "Beautiful mama, thank you for sharing."