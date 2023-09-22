With BravoCon 2023 less than two months away, Bravo is spilling the tea about what fans can expect from this year’s weekendlong extravaganza.

As in previous years, fans will be able to celebrate all things Bravo via panels, exhibits, shows and appearances from their favorite Bravolebs.

And this year, with the event moving to Las Vegas for the first time, it sounds like there are some new experiences in store.

Here’s what to know about BravoCon 2023.

What is new at BravoCon 2023?

This year’s BravoCon will include a “first-of-its-kind” awards show, The Bravos — “a night of glitz and glamor honoring Bravo’s most iconic stars and unforgettable awards,” according to a Bravo press release.

The list of award categories and nominees is forthcoming, and fans will be able to vote for their favorite Bravo stars starting Oct. 5, the network said. Andy Cohen recently told “Real Housewives of Orange County” OG Vicki Gunvalson during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” that she will receive the first-ever Wifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to the franchise.

Cohen will also be hosting five special episodes of “BravoCon LIVE with Andy Cohen!” at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas.

In general, BravoCon will be “a little different” this year and is “upping the ante,” according to the BravoCon website.

Organizers aren’t yet spilling the tea about all the new things we can expect at BravoCon 2023 — but with the event moving to Las Vegas this year, it will definitely be a party.

What's happening at BravoCon 2023?

On Sept. 22, the BravoCon 2023 website teased what fans can expect during their experiences at the big event.

Panels with confessional-worthy tea

Programming with Big. Bravo. Energy.

Insta-worthy photo opps and experiences

Surving it up, Bravo style

Bravoland

Bravo Bazaar

To see the full schedule of events, visit the BravoCon 2023 website or download the BravoCon app.

What is the BravoCon 2023 lineup?

Bravo shared the exciting BravoCon 2023 lineup on Sept. 22.

“When you ask for the #BravoCon lineup, we ✨SEND IT✨,” the network wrote on Instagram.

Some of the events include the return of panels like “Ask Andy” and “Housewife2Housewife.” Other happenings include “Magic Men of Jersey,” “Bravolebrity Shop-Off” and “Let's Hear It for (New) New York.”

Who is coming to BravoCon 2023?

More than 160 Bravolebrities will be attending this year’s event, according to the BravoCon website.

The network also shared a list of recent additions to the lineup, including Luka Brunton, Tumi Mhlongo, Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder from “Below Deck Mediterranean” and Dr. Alicia Egolum, Lateasha Lunceford and Phaedra Parks from “Married to Medicine.”

Jason Cameron, Casey Craig, Rhylee Gerber, Alex Propson and Malia White from “Winter House” are also on the roster.

And then, of course, several OG “Real Housewives” stars, including Kyle Richards, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Teresa Giudice, will also be on hand.

How to get tickets to BravoCon 2023

General admission and VIP tickets have already sold out for BravoCon 2023, according to the event’s website.

There are still some tickets available for add-on experiences, including The Bravos award ceremony on Nov. 3, and tapings of “BravoCon LIVE with Andy Cohen!”

These add-on experience tickets are available via Ticketmaster and start at about $200, although some verified resale tickets for The Bravos are selling for more than $1,000 on Ticketmaster.

When is BravoCon 2023?

BravoCon takes place in Las Vegas from Friday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.

The main venue for the event is Caesars Forum, with evening shows taking place at the nearby Paris Theater.

(Bravo and TODAY.com share the same parent company, NBCUniversal.)