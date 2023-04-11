BravoCon is back, baby!

Only six months after BravoCon 2022, Bravo announced the next iteration of the festival. This year, the event is going on the road to Las Vegas, marking the first time the Bravo forum has been held outside of New York.

BravoCon will take place from Friday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 5. Much of the action will unfold at Caesars Forum, with the channel promising “more VIP experiences and behind-the-scenes access to the best of all things Bravo.”

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” will also be taking its Clubhouse on the road to Sin City, promising more iconic interactions and spilled tea poised to send shockwaves through the Bravo-verse.

“BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan,” said Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal in a statement. “In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet.”

Last year’s BravoCon offered many surprises, including a panel where TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb did a shotski with Andy Cohen, photo moments for fans to snap photo with their favorite Bravolebs and "Housewives" past and present hashing out their drama onstage.

Interested in heading to BravoCon this year? Here's how to get tickets

Ticket information and additional information will be announced in the coming months.

As for accomodations, Bravo is offering discounts for guests who stay at Caesars Palace, Harrah’s and The Linq Hotel, the convention's official partners. Go online to book, or call (888) 458-8471 and mentioning the group name “BravoCon 2023.”