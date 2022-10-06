Here’s the story of the ‘Brady Bunch’ brothers wowing on ‘The Masked Singer’

It was a far-out family reunion!

The identities of the Mummies were revealed on the Oct. 5 episode of “The Masked Singer” as the former boys of the “Brady Bunch.”

Barry Williams, 68, Christopher Knight, 64, and Mike Lookinland, 61, played Greg, Peter and Bobby in the classic sitcom, which ran from 1969 to 1974.

Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Christopher Night on the “TV Theme Night” episode of The Masked Singer airing on Oct. 5, 2022. ABC via Getty Images

The crowd and the judges went wild as the trio pulled off their mummy masks after performing the theme song of the ‘60s TV series “The Monkees.”

“Honestly, this may be the purest moment on the 'Masked Singer,' just to see the 'Brady Bunch' here live,” said judge Ken Jeong.

Williams said it was “absolutely awesome” to work with his “Brady Bunch” brothers once more.

Williams (top row, boy on left), Knight (top row, boy on right) and Lookinland (bottom row) played brothers Greg, Bobby, and Peter in "The Brady Bunch." ABC via Getty Images

“It was thrilling to be together performing,” he said. “We haven’t performed together like this since, well, the ‘Brady’ days, originally. So being here was such fun, we could dance with such abandon, and this audience has been just terrific, and the judges, you are very sharp!”

Williams and Knight each shared the same Instagram photo of the trio backstage, each writing in the caption, “It was us behind #TheMummiesMask!”

Fans loved the nostalgic reveal.

“I’ve watched this show since day one ...and this was my FAVORITE unmasking by far!!” one fan wrote on YouTube.

“Yay — I knew it!!! This was so wholesome and pure. I cried happy tears!!” another fan commented on Williams’ Instagram post about the reveal.

Other fans praised the TV brothers’ singing skills, with one person writing on Instagram, “You all sounded so good!!! You need to form a band!! I will buy the first ticket to your show!”