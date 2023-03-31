'Boy Meets World' cast is set to reunite at ’90s Con in Tampa

Get your Feeny calls ready. Most of the main cast of “Boy Meets World” is set to reunite at ’90s Con in Tampa, Florida. The event will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the sitcom, which aired from 1993 to 2000.

Confirmed cast for the “Boy Meets World” reunion include Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), Trina McGee (Angela Moore), Matthew Lawrence (Jack Hunter), William Daniels (Mr. Feeny), Bonnie Bartlett Daniels (Dean Lila Bolander), Betsy Randle (Amy Matthews), William Russ (Alan Matthews) and Lee Norris (Stuart Minkus). Ben Savage, who portrayed Cory Matthews and is currently running for Congress, is not set to attend.

This is the third ’90s Con, presented by Thats4Entertainment, and is set to take place at the Tampa Convention Center on September 15, 16 and 17.

In 2022, Strong, Friedle and Fishel launched “Pod Meets World,” a rewatch podcast. The group revealed that they asked Savage many times if he wanted to be a part of the project.

“Ben Savage is doing his own thing. He’s doing Lifetime movies. He’s busy. We would love for him to have been a part of the show,” Fishel said during a June 2022 episode. “He said, ‘It just really is not my thing,’ and we have respected that. It’s not his thing. That is why Ben is not here.”

Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle and Ben Savage on set of "Boy Meets World" in 1994. ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

The last ’90s Con took place in March in Connecticut and included TV multiple reunions. “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” cast members Melissa Joan Hart, Beth Broderick, Caroline Rhea, Nate Richert and Jenna Leigh Green attended, along with “Charmed” stars Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowen, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory and Drew Fuller; and “Saved by the Bell” actors Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley. Throwback movies were also represented with Thora Birch, Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw and Kathy Najimy taking part in a “Hocus Pocus” panel while “Clueless” cast members Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Elisa Donovan and Breckin Meyer also reunited.

