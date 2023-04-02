'Boy Meets World' cast reunites to celebrate William Daniels' 96th birthday

Happy birthday, Mr. Feeny!

The beloved "Boy Meets World" cast reunited in Chicago March 31 to celebrate William Daniels' 96th birthday. Daniels and his wife, Bonnie Bartlett, were joined by Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), Trina McGee (Angela Moore) and Anthony Tyler Quinn (Jonathan Turner).

“The gang was honored to celebrate 96 years with the legendary Bill Daniels, in-person at Chicago’s @theloyalistchicago,” the "Pod Meets World" Instagram account shared. “What a life, what an icon.”

On his own Twitter account, Daniels posted a photo of himself and Bartlett smiling with a cupcake and candles in the shape of the numbers nine and six.

“Time flies! Spend it with the ones you love,” he captioned the post. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes, they make me feel so young!”

McGee, who played Angela Moore on the show, shared some pictures and videos of the special night on social media, as well. In one series of photos, Daniels shares a heartfelt hug with former co-star Quinn.

“Tony and Bill. Love was palatable at last nights dinner,” she wrote.

Anthony Tyler Quinn, who played Mr. Turner, hugs William Daniels, with a surprise appearance from Danielle Fishel. @trinamcgeeofficial / TikTok

Sharing a photo of the whole group reunion, McGee wrote, “What a blast!”

While appearing at Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, McGee had another rekindling this weekend with Strong, her former character's love interest on the show.

She shared a photo of Strong kneeling and looking up at her as the song, “Tell Me Something Good” played in the background.

Shawn and Angela forever. @trinamcgeeofficial / TikTok

Fans were filled with nostalgia.

"Shawn and Angela getting married would have made my 90’s heart sing!" one Instagram user commented.

"What we all wanted but never gotten," another wrote.

The cast is set to reunite again at ’90s Con to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the sitcom in Tampa, Florida, on Sept. 15, 16 and 17.

Fishel, Strong, Friedle, McGee, Daniels and Bartlett are all set to attend, as well as Matthew Lawrence, Betsy Randle, William Russ and Lee Norris.

Ben Savage, who portrayed Cory Matthews and is currently running for Congress, is expected to not attend.