See Lana Condor as a ghost in the trailer for her new Netflix series

Lana Condor is returning to high school hallways this summer. This time, instead of stealing hearts, she’s making blood curl.

The “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” actor will star in "Boo Bitch," an off-beat eight-episode Netflix miniseries about a girl faced with figuring out the afterlife at the age she thought she'd be figuring out life.

“Boo, Bitch” premieres July 8.

Lana Condor stars as high schooler Erika Vu in the new Netflix miniseries. Erik Voake / Netflix

Condor's character, high school senior Erika Vu, is a student who’s lived her life on relatively run-of-the-mill terms. Erika sets out one night determined to finally experience “real fun” before leaving school.

She finds out the following day what "real fun" led to: Erika becomes a ghost with unfinished business that she has to tie up on the earthly plane before moving on. The trailer promises a light-hearted and irreverent spin on what could be a gruesome premise.

“Until I figure out my unfinished business, I’m going to get down to business,” Erika tells a friend in the trailer, which dropped on Monday.

According to Deadline, the show is being helmed by “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” executive producer Erin Ehrlich and Lauren Iungerich, the creator of “Awkward." Actors Zoe Colletti (“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”) and Mason Versaw (“Gossip Girl”) will also star.

(L to R) Zoe Margaret Colletti as Gia, Lana Condor as Erika in episode 101 of "Boo, Bitch." Courtesy Netflix

Condor, who achieved darling status for her role as Lara Jean in the YA romantic comedy movie trilogy “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” recently shared the trailer for the new project on her Instagram account.

The comments section of her post and those shared online were a parade of hearts, fire, and ghost emojis.

“New character unlocked,” one Condor fan replied to her post. “Seems being dead went to her head … I’ll let myself out,” another user punned.

The consensus? People are excited to see Condor as the lead of a new project. "We love to see it," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Zoe Margaret Colletti (Left) stars as Gia, best friend of Erika (played by Lana Condor- Right) Kevin Estrada / Netflix

All eight episodes of “Boo, Bitch” will premiere on Netflix on July 8.