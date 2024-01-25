Bobby Berk is opening up about the real reason he's exiting the Fab Five — and addressing chatter about whether "Queer Eye" co-star Tan France had anything to do with it.

In a Jan. 25 interview with Vanity Fair, Berk got candid about why he decided to part ways with the Netflix series, which he first announced in November in an Instagram post.

When the news first broke, speculation followed as to why Berk was exiting the franchise. Fans noticed Berk unfollowed France on Instagram and speculated if the two co-stars had tension. Berk handled home renovations on the show, whereas France is in charge of personal style.

Berk appeared to confirm the rumors in the Vanity Fair story.

“Tan and I had a moment,” Berk told Vanity Fair. “There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show."

He continued, "It was something personal that had been brewing —and nothing romantic, just to clarify that."

Looking back on the incident, he regrets unfollowing France in the first place.

“Should I have unfollowed Tan? No,” Berk said. “Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings — and siblings are always going to fight.”

Berk said the two took a step forward when they both attended the Emmys earlier this month and "embraced each other."

“I will always have a very special place in my heart for him and Rob (France’s husband) and the kids," Berk said. "I can foresee in six months or a year, Tan and I at each other’s house being good. The Emmys was already the first bandage on that wound.”

As far as why he's leaving "Queer Eye"? Berk said that he and the rest of the Fab Five crew — France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness — were ready to part ways with the series when their seven-cycle contract was up in September 2022.

“We thought we were done. Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things," Berk recalled.

But then, due to the actors and writers strike that took place last year, Netflix decided to offer a new contract for four additional cycles. Berk said that he and his co-stars were seemingly on the same page at first with not signing the contract.

“We’d just assumed that the show wouldn’t come back if we all didn’t come back,” he shared with Vanity Fair. “I was like, I’m not going to be having FOMO 'cause the show is not going to happen. I had become at peace with it.”But then, shortly before the contract deadline was up, Berk said that the other four Fab Five members decided to renew and that Netflix decided they could "recast one person" — that person being him.

While Berk said that he was angry "for a second," after reflecting, he came to terms with his and his co-stars' decisions.

"All the plans that I had made when I thought we weren’t coming back, I just wasn’t willing to change those," Berk said. "I would have had to pump the brakes on multiple other projects that are already in process. We had mentally just prepared ourselves to move on — that’s why I left.”

But Berk is looking back on his "Queer Eye" time with fond memories — and how transforming a home can be a life-altering moment.

"Your space can really transform your life,” Berk said. “You don’t have to be rich. You don’t have to be able to hire a designer. I hope that my legacy is showing that you can democratize design. Learning how to make your space work for you can be healing for you and your family.”