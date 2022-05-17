Kelly Rizzo, widow of the late comedian Bob Saget, has reached out to his fans on Instagram on what would have been his 66th birthday, May 17.

Rizzo posted a series of videos and photos of herself and Saget, who died on Jan. 9 of a head injury just hours after he finished a performance in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Instagram, with a lengthy message:

"Happy birthday my Love," she wrote in the caption. "These pictures and videos were taken exactly 1 year ago in Mexico. We always celebrated our birthdays together with a trip. (His is the 17th and mine is 19th)."

The first image shows Saget gazing at the photographer (presumably Rizzo) with real affection; by clicking on the image the viewer is then transported to their celebration of his 65th birthday, with a slice of chocolate cake and a sparkling candle. It's particularly haunting to see the video, with Saget accepting the cake on what would be his last birthday with such delight.

Rizzo continues, "You never know when something is going to be 'the last' time. But I’m so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves. I pray he can see all of the love he’s already getting from around the world today. Honey, everyone loves you so damn much. Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you."

Another video features Rizzo holding Saget's arm as they stroll around outside; she pans the video around to show the ocean in the distance. And the final pictures show a special dessert featuring faux-Polaroid images of them hanging above the sweets, plus a shot of the couple enjoying an outdoor canopy lounge and finally the pair hugging and smiling sweetly.

Saget and Kelly Rizzo. eattravelrock/ Instagram

Rizzo is Saget's second wife; he was married to Sherri Kramer from 1982 to 1997. Rizzo, host of "Eat Travel Rock TV," and Saget wed in 2018.

She's not the only one who remembered Saget's birthday; former "Full House"/"Fuller House" co-star Candace Cameron Bure also shared an Instagram tribute, writing "I miss you" along with a sepia-toned throwback photo of herself with Saget. Bure also wrote on Rizzo's tribute, saying, "He’s so darn sweet. I miss that sweet face. Love you Kelly ❤️ Big hugs today."

And Bure wasn't the only celebrity to leave a comment. Richard Marx wrote, "Happy birthday, sweet Bob. We will raise a glass to him tonight. Sending love to you from us, Kelly"; Taylor Lautner sent heart emojis, and Kevin Nealon wrote, "Oh my heart! I love you Bob!❤️🙏🏼," just for starters.

Rizzo ended her comments with, "You are one of a kind and you certainly made my world go ‘round. I love you more than anything and miss you every minute. Your girls and I will hold on tight to each other today. And I know you’d want me to get a martini tonight, so I’ll oblige. Happy birthday, honey."