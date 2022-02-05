Bob Saget’s daughter shares how she’ll honor her dad's legacy in sweet tribute

A few weeks after Bob Saget's daughter wrote a touching tribute to her late dad on Instagram, she returned to social media to pay homage to him once again.

While sharing a throwback photo of herself and her sisters — Jennifer, now 29, and Aubrey, now 35 — playing with their dad, Lara Saget, 32, said she has no regrets when it comes to her relationship with the "Full House" star.

"It is a gift, To know that nothing was left unsaid," Saget wrote on Instagram. "That I love you is all that matters, And that I wouldn’t have done anything differently. When there is nothing to hold onto, I love you is all there is."

"To live a life without regret is to say it. My dad recently said that all he wanted to do was to make people laugh and to spread kindness and love. For me, to honor him is to live that," she continued, "No matter what life throws, be kind and love fully, and tell people how much I love them. Always."

Candace Cameron Bure, who played D.J. Tanner on "Full House," commented, "Lara, you are a beautiful example of all your dad taught you. You are loved. You ARE love. ❤️"

In early January, Bob Saget was pronounced dead by police when he was found unresponsive in an Orlando-area hotel room. He was 65-years-old.

Once his death was publicized, Bure took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of her and her "Full House" co-star together.

The caption read, "Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenage years, and the rest of adulthood."

"We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old," Bure added. "You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life. This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you."

In her first tribute to her father, Lara also shared the biggest lesson that she learned from her dad, which is to love wholeheartedly.

“I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love. Love completely and be kind," she said in January. "Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest. With love.”

