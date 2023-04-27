Bob Odenkirk joins ‘The Bear’ Season 2

Bob Odenkirk is trading Cinnabon for Italian beef, as the “Better Call Saul” star has joined Season 2 of FX’s delicious hit dramedy series “The Bear,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources.

Character details for Odenkirk are being kept under wraps, but the actor is said to be boarding the show in a guest role. FX and reps for Odenkirk declined to comment.

“The Bear,” which will premiere its second season in June, stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, an elite chef who returns home to run his family’s Chicago sandwich shop after his older brother dies by suicide. Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson, Richard Esteras and Jose M. Cervantes comprise “The Bear’s” chaotic kitchen staff, while Abby Elliott stars as Carmy’s sister, Natalie.

After its debut, “The Bear” became FX’s most-watched half-hour series and took home trophies from the Screen Actors, Writers and Producers Guild Awards. Additionally, White won the Golden Globe for best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy. Season 1 of “The Bear” is available to stream on Hulu.

Odenkirk currently stars as a college English teacher coping with a midlife crisis on AMC’s dark comedy “Lucky Hank.” In 2022, he wrapped up a 13-year run playing criminal lawyer and amigo del cartel Saul Goodman on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” for which he received five Emmy nominations in the lead actor category. “Better Call Saul” will compete at the Emmys for the last time this year, for the second installment of its sixth and final season.

A former “Saturday Night Live” writer and co-creator of the beloved sketch comedy series “Mr. Show” with David Cross, Odenkirk has also starred in “Nobody,” “Undone” and “Nebraska,” and made memorable appearances in “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” and “Little Women.” He released a memoir in March 2022 titled “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama.”

Odenkirk is represented by WME, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, The Lede Company and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP.