Season Two of 'Bling Empire' will introduce two new cast members

The first season of "Bling Empire," out in 2021, peered into the lives of a few wealthy Asian-American residents of Los Angeles.

To recap, some of Season One's drama included cast members Christine Chiu and Anna Shay sparring over a Louis Vuitton necklace; an, ahem, eventful trip through Shay’s house; and Kelly Mi Li's tumultuous relationship with "Power Rangers" star Andrew Gray (the couple has since split, per People).

Season Two, out this spring, expands the friends' social circle, adding in more cast members to follow and mention mansions to ogle. "This one takes it to a whole new level," cast member Kevin Kreider says in the trailer.

Here's what to know about the future of "Bling Empire."

Consisting of eight episodes, "Bling Empire's" second season will drop on Friday, May 13.

The 'Bling Empire' Season 2 trailer promises more bling, naturally

The official Season Two trailer begins with a montage of the things that define "Bling Empire:" Sports cars, champagne, and couture.

The trailer goes on to give a preview of more of the drama, which, as with last season, appears to center around Anna Shay, the Japanese-Russian heiress to an arms and defense fortune, and Christine Chiu, an entrepreneur who co-founded of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery with her husband, Dr. Gabriel Chiu.

Are cast members Kevin and Kim dating? We'll find out

The trailer also teases a romance between cast-members Kevin Kreider and Kim Lee. Kim is a DJ; Kevin is a model who "Bling Empire" creator described as the show's "everyman" figure in an interview with Oprah Daily.

In the trailer, Kim says she's hesitant to date Kevin because of his dating history. "I'm going to have to get over the fact that Kevin dated all these girls," Kim said.

However, the two share a kiss, so the door to romance is seemingly open.

Kevin Kreider in Season Two of "Bling Empire." Netflix

Dorothy Wang and Mimi Morris are new additions to the cast

Dorothy Wang, who joined the cast for Season Two, is no stranger to reality TV. She was previously on "The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" on E! from 2014 to 2016. According to Forbes, Wang's father, Roger Wang, heads a real estate firm that builds "malls and office buildings" in China.

Ahead of the premiere, Wang posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the show on her Instagram page.

Mimi Morris is another Season Two newcomer. Morris describes herself as a "mom and wife" and "philanthropist" on her Instagram page.

The original cast will return – mostly

Most of the cast from Season One is expected to return. Here's a list of the returning cast members.

Kane Lim, an entrepreneur and real estate developer who recently worked with Chrishell Stause of "Selling Sunset" on a listing, per People.

Kevin Kreider, a model and Pennsylvania transplant who joined the show through his friendship with Kelly Mi Li, per an interview with Oprah Daily.

Kelly Mi Li, who describes herself as a "serial entrepreneur." Season Two sees her newly single after her breakup with "Power Rangers" actor Andrew Gray.

Anna Shay, an heiress who says "wealth unimpresses (her)" in the Season Two trailer.

Christine Chiu, an entrepreneur and "Dancing With the Stars" alum who co-founded a Beverly Hills plastic surgery practice with her husband.

Kim Lee, a model and DJ.

Jamie Xie, a fashion influencer and daughter of tech billionaire Ken Xie. At 23, Jamie is the cast's youngest member.

Cast members Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee, who married in 2022, likely didn't return for the second season. “We just thought it was time for us to move on and focus on our family, our businesses," Chan told E! News' Daily Pop.