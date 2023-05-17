Blake Shelton marks the end of filming ‘The Voice’ rehearsals with behind-the-scenes video

The end of Blake Shelton’s time on “The Voice” grows near.

On Tuesday, May 16, the country superstar tweeted a video of his last rehearsal before he officially leaves the singing competition after 23 seasons.

“Just wrapped up 23 seasons of filming rehearsals with all these dipsticks! What a ride. @NBCTheVoice #TeamBlake,” the singer wrote alongside the clip.

The video shows “The Voice” crew cheering as Shelton pans over the rehearsal room.

A day before the semifinals episode aired, the “God’s Country” crooner shared an Instagram video of himself expressing how he couldn’t believe his time on the show was almost over.

“Couldn’t be happier with my team, Noivas and then Grace. This is literally going out with my dream team and I’m excited,” he said. “I really do think we have a shot at winning this thing. Tune in America!”

Going into the finals, every coach has an artist in the running. Team Blake has two singers, Grace West and Noivas, meaning two chances to win for the 10th time. Team Kelly Clarkson consists of D. Smooth, Team Niall Horan has Gina Miles, and Team Chance the Rapper has trio Sorelle.

Shelton announced his departure from the NBC show in October 2022. The singer has been a coach since it premiered in 2011 with Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green.

In February, Shelton — who met wife and former coach Gwen Stefani on “The Voice” — told “The Voice” host and TODAY’s Carson Daly that he had been thinking about leaving the show during the pandemic. However, he said he didn’t “want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind.”

Meanwhile, Reba McEntire is set to replace Shelton for Season 24. The country icon will be a coach alongside returning coaches Stefani, Horan and John Legend.

Shelton's farewell and the Season 23 finale will be a star-studded affair. On May 16, NBC revealed that Lewis Capaldi and Alex Newell will perform during the live show on Monday, May 22.

CeeLo Green, Diplo and Lily Rose, Maroon 5 and Toosii will take the stage on Tuesday’s finale. It will also include special appearances from Stefani, Levine, Legend, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Dolly Parton, who will all commemorate Shelton’s final episode.

“The Voice” two-part Season 23 finale airs Monday, May 22, at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesday, May 23, at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.