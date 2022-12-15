Blake Shelton explains why wife Gwen Stefani was 'literally sobbing' at 'Voice' finale

Endings are always bittersweet, but the Season 22 finale of "The Voice" was extra emotional for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

The couple, who both appeared as coaches in the just-concluded season of the singing competition, won't be starring on the show together again, and that naturally made Stefani feel a bit overwhelmed.

“I walked over to Gwen’s chair after the cameras went off and she’s over there literally sobbing,” Shelton told "Entertainment Tonight." “She was like, ‘This is our last time that we’re going to do this together.’”

Shelton and Stefani on the Dec. 12 episode of "The Voice" Trae Patton / NBC

In October, Shelton announced that Season 23 of "The Voice" will be his last. Stefani will not be returning next season, so Season 22 was their last one as co-coaches.

“It will be the last time she and I do this together, and it is crazy to think of how the show changed my life,” the 46-year-old told "ET." “I was so wrapped up in this that I didn’t even think about that, and now you’re trying to make me emotional!”

When his time on "The Voice" does end, Shelton won't necessarily say goodbye to the show forever. He's still leaving the door open to return as a celebrity mentor for his wife's team in a future season.

“Whatever she tells me to do,” he said.

Shelton ended Season 22 with a bang earlier this week, taking home his ninth win when his contestant Bryce Leatherwood was named the champion.

“Bryce, you already made it, man. You literally already made it,” the country singer told Leatherwood before he won. “I know my genre and I know the country music fans out there, you got a career ahead of you, dude. Congratulations already.”

Shelton is open to serving as a mentor to Stefani's team on a future season of "The Voice." NBC

Shelton released a statement reflecting on his time with the show when he announced his decision to leave "The Voice."

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23,” he said.

The singer said the show has changed his life “in every way for the better" and "will always feel like home."

"It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," he said.

Related: