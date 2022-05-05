Blake Shelton and Carson Daly are teaming up for ‘wild and crazy’ new game show

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly are going from playing hits to playing games.

The pair will star in and executive produce a new celebrity game show for USA Network called “Barmageddon,” which will be hosted by Nikki Bella. The series will take place at Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red, where Daly and Shelton promise to whip the crowd into a frenzy.

“They say write what you know. Well, we produced what we know. We know bars and having fun,” Carson said Thursday on TODAY while revealing the news about the show.

“The world’s a complex place and this show’s the opposite of that,” he added.

“With Daly behind the bar and Shelton taking the stage with his house band for live music sing-alongs in front of a rowdy crowd, both the icons and celebrity favorites show a new side to themselves in this anything but ordinary game show,” reads a statement about the show.

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly hope to keep the good times coming on "Barmageddon." Christopher Polk / NBC

The show will pit celebrities in popular games played at watering holes.

“No stranger to competition and sheer domination herself, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella heats up the party and sets the stakes as celebrity friends go head-to-head in a series of classic bar games with a fun twist, including air cannon cornhole, keg curling, drunken axe hole, sharts (‘Shelton darts’) and many more,” the statement continued.

“The games are bigger, the antics are louder, and the competition is ludicrous in the best way.”

Two celebrities will go head-to-head in each episode, playing a set of five games in order to win a prize for someone who’s gone viral.

“Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed,” the statement said.

“The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences. Shelton and Daly will offer words of encouragement — and heckling, of course — to their celebrity friends. On occasion, they might even step in to show off their skills and play a game or two.”

A premiere date for the show and the celebrities who will compete have yet to be announced. However, Shelton, whose wedding to Gwen Stefani was officiated by Daly, is ready to get the party started.

“Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting,” Shelton said. “I’m excited about ‘Barmageddon’ and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music and high-spirited fun at Ole Red.”

“Blake, (producer) Lee (Metzger) and I wanted to create a show where the audience can feel like they’re hanging out with us at Ole Red in Nashville, having a drink and cheering on friends as they compete in the ultimate test of athleticism and endurance — bar games!” Daly said.

