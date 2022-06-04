On Friday, Bindi Irwin honored her parents, Steve and Terri Irwin, on what would've been their 30th wedding anniversary.

On Instagram, Irwin, 23, shared a sweet throwback photo of Steve and Terri sitting on a couch. In the pic, Steve wore a pair of dark shades and held what appeared to be a walkie-talkie up to his ear.

Terri sat on the other side of the sofa and posed for the camera while holding her hair back. The pair both wore sneakers and their khakis from the Australia Zoo.

"30 years of a love story that has inspired the world. ❤️," Bindi captioned the picture.

"Awww, I always loved watching them together. They make you love…Love," one person commented.

Another referred to Irwin's love story with husband Chandler Powell and said, "And now we’re watching another one unfold ❤️."

In 2006, Steve Irwin died after he was stung in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary film called "Ocean's Deadliest." He was 44.

In 2016, Terri told Australian Women’s Weekly that she hasn't dated another man since the death of her husband.

“If I hadn’t met Steve, I probably would never have married because I wasn’t looking for love when I met him,” she said.

In 2021, Terri said that she would probably never date again.

“You know, and I keep saying this, and I think maybe 15 years later people are finally starting to believe me, Steve was it for me," she told The Courier Mail in an interview. “That’s just the way it is. I had a big, big love and it was enough to last a lifetime.”

In 1992, Steve and Terri got married after they met just eight months before. The duo share Irwin and their 18-year-old son, Robert, who has become a pro at wrangling a snake, just like his dad.

Related: