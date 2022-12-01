Bindi Irwin says she sees ‘so much of dad’ Steve in brother Robert’s birthday message

Happy birthday, Robert Irwin!

Bindi Irwin's younger brother is celebrating his 19th birthday on Dec. 1, and his family has already been sharing heartfelt messages across social media, likely from Australia.

Referring to Robert as the taller sibling and "greatest brother in the world," Bindi wrote of the now-19-year-old's "hilarious" sense of humor and "kind heart."

"I see so much of Dad in everything you do and I know he would be beyond proud of you," she wrote. "We all are. Thank you for being such a good uncle to Grace and fantastic brother to me and Chandler. We love you and can’t wait to celebrate today!"

Bindi shared a photo of the sibling duo with Robert wincing and grabbing his head beside a low piece of wood with a sign that reads, "Watch your head."

Robert shared the post to his Instagram story, adding the cry-laughing face, smiley face and orange heart emojis. He also posted another photo that his sister shared of the two of them in a field, with the caption, "Happy birthday to the very best. Love you."

But the well wishes didn't stop there.

Bindi's husband, Chandler Powell, posted a photo of the two of them smiling while helping his daughter, Grace Warrior, on a surfboard.

"Happy Birthday to my brother-in-law and Grace’s Funcle, @robertirwinphotography," he wrote. "You make the most of every day and find the fun in everything we do! Thank you for the one million laughs over the years. I feel lucky to call you my brother and friend. Here’s to more awesome adventures and epic waves caught together in the many years to come."

Robert's birthday comes just days after the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner, an event dedicated to the iconic Australian zookeeper, on Saturday, Nov. 26, in Brisbane, Australia.

Weeks ago, the late wildlife expert's son shared a throwback photo of him and his late father holding a little crocodile for "Steve Irwin Day" on Nov. 15.

"It’s a day to remember everything Dad was about — conservation, dedication, fun and family," Robert captioned the picture. "It never ceases to amaze me what an impact Dad had on the world when I see people in every corner of the globe celebrating his life and legacy on this special day."