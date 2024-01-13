Bill Hayes, legendary star of ‘Days of Our Lives,’ dies at 98

Longtime "Days of Our Lives" star, Bill Hayes, has died. He was 98.

The actor who portrayed Doug Williams on the soap opera died Jan. 12 in Los Angeles, his agent and friend Gregory Mayo confirmed to TODAY.com.

Hayes joined his then future real-life wife, Susan Seaforth Hayes, on "Days of Our Lives" in 1970 and were deemed the first couple of daytime television. The two married Oct. 12, 1974 with their characters also exchanging vows on an October 1976 episode.

The two made appearances on the show over subsequent decades and returned once the soap opera aired on Peacock in September 2022.

Hayes garnered two Daytime Emmy nominations for his role in 1975 and 1976, with the couple earning a lifetime achievement award from the Daytime Emmys in 2018.

Born in Harvey, Illinois on June 5, 1925, Hayes enlisted in the Navy Air Corps during his freshman year at DePauw University and served for three years before returning to finish his studies, per the school. He graduated as a Rector Scholar with a degree in music and English, and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

Hayes started at NBC as radio host of NBC-Radio Monitor, then serving the national spokesperson for Oldsmobile, according to soapcentral.com.

Moving into the national television world, Hayes first appeared on "Fireball Fun-For All," followed by a singing position on "Your Show of Shows." Other shows and films of his career include "Matlock," "Hooperman" and "Cop Rock," as well as "Stop! You're Killing Me" and "The Cardinal."

In 1953, Hayes made his Broadway debut in "Me and Juliet," the publication reported," also touring with "Bye Bye Birdie," "Student Prince," "Anything Goes," Camelot," "On a Clear Day," and "Pajama Game."

In 1955, Hayes released "The Ballad of Davy Crockett," which was made popular by actor Fess Parker on the ABC's television series "Disneyland."

Hayes is survived by the five children whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Hobbs, as well as 12 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren, according to The Hollywood Reporter.