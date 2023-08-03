“Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves has always told the show's viewers and contestants to "expect the unexpected." And the latest season of the CBS reality series is already serving up at least one major plot twist.

Season 25 of “Big Brother” just premiered on Aug. 2 and introduced 16 new houseguests in its first episode. But at the end of the episode, a new houseguest showed up in the kitchen with Champagne.

While the other contestants weren't quite sure what was going on, Chen Moonves told viewers that Cirie Fields, who has appeared on multiple seasons of the CBS show “Survivor,” will also be competing for the $750,000 “Big Brother” prize.

Fields also broke the news in a short video posted to the show's account on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

"Surprise! Guess who’s back? It is me, Cirie, from ‘Survivor’ Seasons 12, 16, 20 and 34. And if you don’t know me, you’re about to get to know me on ‘Big Brother,'" she said in the clip.

CBS also shared an additional social media post showing Fields on "Survivor" and "Big Brother."

"The one, the only, the iconic, #BBCirie. Think the other 16 houseguests will be able to SURVIVE with her in the game? Stay tuned this season on #BB25 to find out!" the network captioned the post.

"Big Brother" always keeps contestants on their toes with twists and turns, but this one is particularly intriguing since Fields' son Jared Fields, 25, was already announced as a contestant this season.

The exterminator from Norwalk, Connecticut, even asked his mom for some pointers before heading into the "Big Brother" house, and their video call was briefly featured at the beginning of the premiere episode. However, he didn't act like he recognized her when she showed up unexpectedly at the end of the episode.

Jared Fields will be competing alongside his mother. Sonja Flemming / CBS

Even if you don't watch "Survivor," you may recognize Fields from her recent stint on Peacock's show "The Traitors." The reality competition tasked contestants with figuring out which of them had been assigned to be a "traitor."

(Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Fields, who was one of the traitors, successfully kept her identity hidden and went on to win the competition. Fields has also participated in "Survivor" multiple times, and even though she never won, many fans consider her one of the best players of all time.

Cirie Fields will be shaking up the "Big Brother" house this season. Sonja Flemming / CBS

Fields and her son join a whole new crew of "Big Brother" contestants; Felicia Cannon, the first female over 60 to play, Jag Bains, the first Sikh competitor; and Matt Klotz, the first deaf contestant.