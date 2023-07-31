After landing on CBS’s schedule a month later than usual, “Big Brother” is finally back.

The show, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, will premiere its 25th season on Aug. 2 and introduce fans to a new group of 16 houseguests. The live 90-minute event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

The contestants will need to strategize, compete and form alliances in order to win $750,000. Ahead of the long anticipated premiere, CBS has released the 16 houseguests who have been sequestered and are ready to move into the famous “Big Brother” house.

Some immediate standouts from the group of friendly faces are Jared Fields, the son of “Survivor” legend Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, the first woman over 60 to play, Jag Bains, the first Sikh contestant and Matt Klotz, the first hearing-impaired competitor.

Get to know more about the houseguests below before you tune in to the show and live feeds for the upcoming 100-days season of “Big Brother.”

America Lopez

America Lopez Sonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 27

Hometown: Edinburg, Texas

Current City: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Medical receptionist

Blue Kim

Blue Kim Monty Brinton / CBS

Age: 25

Hometown: Riverside, Calif.

Current City: New York, NY

Occupation: Brand strategist

Bowie Jane

Bowie Jane Ball Sonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 45

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Barrister/DJ

Bonus fact: The first Australian contestant

Cameron Harding

Cameron Harding Sonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 34

Hometown: Eastman, Ga.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Cory Wurtenberger

Cory Wurtenberger Sonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 21

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Occupation: College student

Bonus fact: Younger brother of “Survivor 42” contestant Zach Wurtenberger

Felicia Cannon

Felicia Cannon Sonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 63

Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.

Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.

Occupation: Real estate agent

Bonus fact: The first woman over 60 to be cast.

Hisam Goueli

Hisam Goueli Sonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 45

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.

Current City: Seattle, Wash.

Occupation: Geriatric physician

Izzy Gleicher

Izzy Gleicher Sonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 32

Hometown: New York, New York

Occupation: Professional flutist

Jag Bains

Jag Bains Sonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 25

Hometown: Omak, Wash.

Occupation: Truck company owner

Bonus fact: The first Sikh houseguest to play

Jared Fields

Jared Fields Sonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 25

Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.

Occupation: Exterminator

Bonus fact: The son of four-time “Survivor” legend and “Traitors” Season One winner Cirie Fields.

Kirsten Elwin

Kirsten Elwin Sonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 25

Hometown: Orlando, Florida via Dominica

Current City: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Molecular biologist

Luke Valentine

Luke Valentine Sonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 30

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.

Occupation: Illustrator

Matt Klotz

Matt Klotz Sonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 27

Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.

Current City: Baton Rouge, La.

Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist

Bonus fact: The first hearing-impaired contestant on the show.

Mecole Hayes

Mecole Hayes Sonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 30

Hometown: St Louis, Mo.

Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.

Occupation: Political consultant

Red Utley

Red Utley Sonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 37

Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Occupation: Sales

Reilly Smedley

Reilly Smedley Sonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 24

Hometown: Portland, Me.

Current City: Nashville, Tenn.

Occupation: Bartender