After landing on CBS’s schedule a month later than usual, “Big Brother” is finally back.
The show, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, will premiere its 25th season on Aug. 2 and introduce fans to a new group of 16 houseguests. The live 90-minute event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.
The contestants will need to strategize, compete and form alliances in order to win $750,000. Ahead of the long anticipated premiere, CBS has released the 16 houseguests who have been sequestered and are ready to move into the famous “Big Brother” house.
Some immediate standouts from the group of friendly faces are Jared Fields, the son of “Survivor” legend Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, the first woman over 60 to play, Jag Bains, the first Sikh contestant and Matt Klotz, the first hearing-impaired competitor.
Get to know more about the houseguests below before you tune in to the show and live feeds for the upcoming 100-days season of “Big Brother.”
America Lopez
Age: 27
Hometown: Edinburg, Texas
Current City: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Medical receptionist
Blue Kim
Age: 25
Hometown: Riverside, Calif.
Current City: New York, NY
Occupation: Brand strategist
Bowie Jane
Age: 45
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Barrister/DJ
Bonus fact: The first Australian contestant
Cameron Harding
Age: 34
Hometown: Eastman, Ga.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
Cory Wurtenberger
Age: 21
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Occupation: College student
Bonus fact: Younger brother of “Survivor 42” contestant Zach Wurtenberger
Felicia Cannon
Age: 63
Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.
Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.
Occupation: Real estate agent
Bonus fact: The first woman over 60 to be cast.
Hisam Goueli
Age: 45
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.
Current City: Seattle, Wash.
Occupation: Geriatric physician
Izzy Gleicher
Age: 32
Hometown: New York, New York
Occupation: Professional flutist
Jag Bains
Age: 25
Hometown: Omak, Wash.
Occupation: Truck company owner
Bonus fact: The first Sikh houseguest to play
Jared Fields
Age: 25
Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.
Occupation: Exterminator
Bonus fact: The son of four-time “Survivor” legend and “Traitors” Season One winner Cirie Fields.
Kirsten Elwin
Age: 25
Hometown: Orlando, Florida via Dominica
Current City: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Molecular biologist
Luke Valentine
Age: 30
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.
Occupation: Illustrator
Matt Klotz
Age: 27
Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.
Current City: Baton Rouge, La.
Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist
Bonus fact: The first hearing-impaired contestant on the show.
Mecole Hayes
Age: 30
Hometown: St Louis, Mo.
Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.
Occupation: Political consultant
Red Utley
Age: 37
Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Occupation: Sales
Reilly Smedley
Age: 24
Hometown: Portland, Me.
Current City: Nashville, Tenn.
Occupation: Bartender