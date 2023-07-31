IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Big Brother’ cast 2023: Meet the 16 contestants on Season 25

Find out all the ways this group of houseguests makes history.
Matt Klotz, Jag Bains and Mecole Hayes from Season 25 of CBS' "Big Brother"CBS
By Ariana Brockington

After landing on CBS’s schedule a month later than usual, “Big Brother” is finally back.

The show, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, will premiere its 25th season on Aug. 2 and introduce fans to a new group of 16 houseguests. The live 90-minute event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. 

The contestants will need to strategize, compete and form alliances in order to win $750,000. Ahead of the long anticipated premiere, CBS has released the 16 houseguests who have been sequestered and are ready to move into the famous “Big Brother” house.

Some immediate standouts from the group of friendly faces are Jared Fields, the son of “Survivor” legend Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, the first woman over 60 to play, Jag Bains, the first Sikh contestant and Matt Klotz, the first hearing-impaired competitor. 

Get to know more about the houseguests below before you tune in to the show and live feeds for the upcoming 100-days season of “Big Brother.” 

America Lopez

Season 25 Gallery
America LopezSonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 27

Hometown: Edinburg, Texas

Current City: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Medical receptionist

Blue Kim

Season 25 Gallery
Blue KimMonty Brinton / CBS

Age: 25

Hometown: Riverside, Calif.

Current City: New York, NY

Occupation: Brand strategist

Bowie Jane

Season 25 Gallery
Bowie Jane BallSonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 45

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Barrister/DJ

Bonus fact: The first Australian contestant 

Cameron Harding

Season 25 Gallery
Cameron HardingSonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 34

Hometown: Eastman, Ga.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Cory Wurtenberger

Season 25 Gallery
Cory WurtenbergerSonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 21

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Occupation: College student

Bonus fact: Younger brother of “Survivor 42” contestant Zach Wurtenberger 

Felicia Cannon

Season 25 Gallery
Felicia CannonSonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 63

Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.

Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.

Occupation: Real estate agent

Bonus fact: The first woman over 60 to be cast. 

Hisam Goueli

Season 25 Gallery
Hisam GoueliSonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 45

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.

Current City: Seattle, Wash.

Occupation: Geriatric physician

Izzy Gleicher

Season 25 Gallery
Izzy GleicherSonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 32

Hometown: New York, New York

Occupation: Professional flutist

Jag Bains

Season 25 Gallery
Jag BainsSonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 25

Hometown: Omak, Wash.

Occupation: Truck company owner

Bonus fact: The first Sikh houseguest to play

Jared Fields

Season 25 Gallery
Jared FieldsSonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 25

Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.

Occupation: Exterminator

Bonus fact: The son of four-time “Survivor” legend and “Traitors” Season One winner Cirie Fields. 

Kirsten Elwin

Season 25 Gallery
Kirsten ElwinSonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 25

Hometown: Orlando, Florida via Dominica

Current City: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Molecular biologist

Luke Valentine

Season 25 Gallery
Luke ValentineSonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 30

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.

Occupation: Illustrator

Matt Klotz

Season 25 Gallery
Matt KlotzSonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 27

Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.

Current City: Baton Rouge, La.

Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist

Bonus fact: The first hearing-impaired contestant on the show. 

Mecole Hayes

Season 25 Gallery
Mecole HayesSonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 30

Hometown: St Louis, Mo.

Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.

Occupation: Political consultant 

Red Utley

Season 25 Gallery
Red UtleySonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 37

Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Occupation: Sales

Reilly Smedley

Season 25 Gallery
Reilly SmedleySonja Flemming / CBS

Age: 24

Hometown: Portland, Me.

Current City: Nashville, Tenn.

Occupation: Bartender

Ariana Brockington

Ariana Brockington is a trending news reporter at TODAY digital. She is based in Los Angeles.