‘Big Bang Theory’ spinoff series is officially in the works

“The Big Bang Theory” is coming back with, well, a bang.

On April 12, Max announced it will develop a spinoff of the successful 12-season comedy series, which ended in 2019. The show will be a collaborative effort between Max and executive producer Chuck Lorre, who co-created the original series with Bill Prady.

Plot details for the spinoff are currently under wraps. But we do know one thing about the newest addition to the "Big Bang" universe: it will stay true to its roots as a comedy.

The show will be the second spinoff of the original, with the first being prequel “Young Sheldon,” which follows “The Big Bang Theory” character Sheldon Cooper from 9 years old to high school.

With 279 episodes, “The Big Bang Theory” received 10 Emmy Awards and 55 nominations. The show centered around brilliant physicists Cooper, played by Jim Parsons, and Leonard Hofstadter, portrayed by Johnny Galecki, whose lives were suddenly transformed when aspiring actress Penny, played by Kaley Cuoco, moved into the apartment across the hall.

The show also starred Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik and Kevin Sussman.

When the beloved series wrapped in 2019, Galecki shared a few behind the scenes videos and clips honoring Lorre.

“The incomparable #chucklorre on clapboard for the final take of the final live scene of the final episode…” he captioned the post.

When the series bid farewell to fans, Helberg gave a behind-the-scenes look at the cast's pre-show ritual: a group hug.

“We have done this 278 times. Before every show. For 12 years. Tonight we’ll do it for the last time,” he wrote on Twitter.

In 2021, Cuoco said she would be “open” to a “Big Bang Theory” reunion.

“I think in a few years or whenever anyone’s open to it, I definitely will be down for that,” Cuoco said. “It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it’d be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long.”

Wednesday's news came on the same day as Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled its decision to combine content of HBO Max and Discovery+ under the name Max. The streaming service will also be developing an original “Harry Potter" series and a “Game of Thrones” prequel, among others.