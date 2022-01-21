Betty White’s assistant shares ‘last photo’ taken of the actor: ‘A wonderful memory’

Earlier today, Betty White's assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, shared the last picture she believes was taken of the actor before White died in late December.

In the beautiful picture, which she posted on White's official Instagram account, fans could see the late "Golden Girls" star smile for a pic with Mikelas while they sat on a couch, surrounded by flowers and plush snowmen.

"You guys are lucky — it’s a two-post day," Mikelas said in the caption. "Many people have had really big feelings about the profile pic. So, I decided to post what I’m sure is the last photo taken of her. Same day. After we completed recording the video for the film."

"I don’t have many pictures with her, because I never felt like I wanted to impose since she was always asked to take photos with people wherever we went," Mikelas continued. "But I asked on 12/20/21 and I’m so glad I did. A wonderful memory of a happy, fun-filled day!"

Right before the new year, White died at 99 years old. On what would have been her 100th birthday, Mikelas shared the last solo photo that was taken of White. It showed the "Proposal" actor sitting in a chair and getting ready to record videos for her fans.

"Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant. On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty," she said at the time on Facebook. "It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place."

"She was excited to be ‘glammed’ up and to be able to record a message," Mikelas added to TODAY.

“She wanted people to see that she was alive and happy and really wanted an opportunity to thank people for supporting her throughout her life and career," she said. "It was a truly special day. There was lots of laughing and excitement and talk about what kind of animals I was going to round up for her birthday.”

White's death has rocked the world. Her longtime friend Valerie Bertinelli told TODAY in a November interview what it was like to work with White on TV Land's "Hot in Cleveland" show.

“I just remember being in awe of her,” Bertinelli said at the time. “And she was just like, ‘Oh, it’s no big deal.’ I mean, she’s Betty White, but she just thinks it’s no big deal. And she wanted to be treated like everybody else. And that was important to her and I never could quite do that though.”