So long, 2022! Look back at all the fun we had and memories we made on TODAY

It’s almost time to welcome a new year. But before we say hello to 2023, TODAY is taking a look back at what made 2022 one we’ll never forget.

From big celebrations to amazing celebrity interviews, this was a year filled with love, laughter and so much fun.

It all started with a big birthday bash. On Jan. 14, TODAY turned 70, marking more than 25,000 “good mornings” with viewers as we look ahead to enjoying many more years live from Studio 1A.

But in April, the TODAY family swapped the safety of Studio 1A for the mean streets off-Broadway in the 1940s comedy radio play “Murder in Studio One.”

“Dateline’s” Keith Morrison, who took part in the campy production, called it “the most terrifying murder mystery” he’s ever seen. Hoda Kotb didn't simply show off her acting chops in 2022. She proved she's got game, too, as she impressed us by hitting the court and shooting some hoops with the legendary Harlem Globetrotters.

The TODAY team also had the chance to sit down with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including joker Ryan Reynolds, who opened up about what it’s been like spending his time away from the screen to be with his family by deadpanning, “Oh, it’s been hell. I’m taking the first movie I can find!”

Idris Elba left Savanna Guthrie flustered when they bonded over turning 50, and he raved about how great she looked. But he wasn't the only celebrity to catch her by surprise.

Ashton Kutcher challenged Savannah to chug beer at 8 a.m. — and she delivered. He downed a pint and declared, "I went to college." But she gulped hers down just a second later and said, "So did I." The pair topped it off with a celebratory high-five.

And the good times didn't stop there.

Music lovers packed Rockefeller Plaza as hitmakers, like Harry Styles and Lizzo, treated them to amazing live concerts.

But those Grammy-winners weren't the only ones to raise their voices on the show — the anchors belted out a few ditties this year, too.

For our Las Vegas-themed 2022 Halloween celebration, Willie Geist channeled the King of rock 'n' roll as he sang Elvis' "Burning Love," while Al Roker took on the role of "The Candy Man" himself, Sammy Davis Jr. Major props go to Jenna Bush Hager for belting out a few Celine Dion tunes.

But the most special performance of the year had to be a recent musical moment when the entire TODAY family paid a surprise visit to Al Roker, who’s back home and healing after several weeks in the hospital.

The gang stood in front of his home to serenade him with Christmas carols, including a special rendition of “'Al' Be Home for Christmas.”

We're sending all our love to the incomparable Al and looking forward to all the memories we'll make in 2023.