Cast of 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' share what fans can expect in new series

The third and final installment of "The Best Man" franchise premieres next month, and the cast is already stirring up nostalgia in a new sneak peek released Nov. 21.

"'The Best Man: Final Chapters:' is something really special. It's entertaining. The jokes are funny. Everything's a little faster. There will be things that probably mirror things that people are dealing with in their own life. It's fun and funny and we get a little dash of hope. And it's really special. There's really nothing like it," the cast members said in a string of clips edited together in the video.

The entire eight-episode series airs Dec. 22 on Peacock. The three minute sneak peek video showed older footage from the first two movies interlaced with new footage from the coming series as the original cast members, who are reprising their roles, told fans what they can expect.

The original 1999 movie starred Morris Chestnut, Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, Taye Diggs, Terrence Howard, Melissa De Sousa, Regina Hall and Harold Perrineau as young adults at the onset of climbing the corporate ladder and finding life partners. The 2013 sequel, “The Best Man Holiday,” showed the same cast all grown up and more established but reckoning with some uncovered secrets of their past.

Nia Long as Jordan, Melissa De Sousa as Shelby Peacock

Malcom D. Lee created the series and wrote and directed the first two movies and said in the video, "'The Best Man' was about showing upward mobile black people in a way that I hadn't seen on screen before. I knew I wanted to revisit these characters and give these folks some adult stuff to deal with."

A theme in the video is how the group of friends evolve and change together.

Regina Hall as Candace Peacock

The second movie ended with a new life stage for each character. Lance Sullivan (Chestnut) just lost his wife to cancer amid a successful championship run in the NFL, his last games before retiring. Harper Stewart (Diggs) just published his second book and had a baby with his wife, Robin (Lathan), an aspiring chef who wants a restaurant. Julian (Perrineau) and Candace (Hall) just reached a new fundraising goal for their school. Jordan (Long) is an executive at a media company who's looking for more. Shelby (De Sousa) overcomes a crossroad and decides to be a better mother and friends and Quentin (Howard) announces he is getting married.

Morris Chestnut as Lance Peacock

The series is likely to pick up on these losoe ends. Julian says in the video, “None of us are the same people we were 20 years ago.”

Lance says, "it's just weird not having something that I'm passionate about," presumably in reference to retiring from a long career in football. He later says "I am feeling something that I have not felt in a long time," potentially referencing a new love interest after the death of his wife.

Sanaa Lathan as Robyn, Taye Diggs as Harper Peacock

Harper advises Jordan in the video, "no Black woman gets to where you are without great instincts. So whatever your next move is going to be, it will be the right one."

Terrence Howard as Quentin Peacock

De Sousa said in an interview that appears in the video, "in this series, things are different. And they had to be different because life is different."