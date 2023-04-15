Ben Affleck recalls the 'humiliating' time his voice was cut from 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

Even though Ben Affleck might be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, there was a time in his early career when directors weren't so excited about his skills.

While appearing on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Affleck recalled one of his first speaking roles in the 1992 "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" movie, which ultimately inspired the hit TV series of the same name starring Sarah Michelle Gellar.

"The most humiliating thing, was in one of my early parts, I got one line. I had just moved out to L.A., I got a line in a movie and I was playing a basketball player," he said.

Affleck explained that the scene required him to act scared when a vampire approached him in the middle of a game. At that point, Affleck was supposed to hand over the ball to the vamp and say, "Take it, man."

The actor said he ended up filming the scene "a bunch of times," noting that he thought the director, Fran Rubel Kuzui, was "really rigorous."

But Affleck found out later that the "good" work he thought he had did, apparently wasn't that impressive to the director.

"And then I went and saw the movie with some friends... and I sounded very different. I realized right then that they re-recorded my lines," he said.

"I was so bad, they needed me to be in the scene, but the director obviously, was like, ‘I can’t hear the voice again!’ They had to pay someone to come in and say, ‘Hey man, take it,’ because apparently, I couldn’t say that well-convincingly enough,”he added.

In order to show the audience exactly what Affleck was talking about, host James Corden decided to play the clip of Affleck's "Buffy" scene on the show.

After it aired, Affleck shared what the dub of him actually sounded like.

"Sounds like Chris Tucker," he quipped.

Also during the fun interview, Affleck shared what it was like to room with his friend Matt Damon.

“I would not suggest living with him," he told Corden.

Affleck said he, Damon and his younger brother, Casey Affleck, were living together and he noticed that Damon would never clean up after himself. He said that things got so bad that he and his brother refused to clean up the house any longer. But once Affleck caught Damon sitting down in a filthy room unbothered, he said he had to give in and clean up.

“We were like, ‘We submit! We submit, you are too good. We cannot beat you,” Affleck said.