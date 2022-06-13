Bebe Neuwirth teases 'Julia' Season 2, reveals favorite part of the show

Bebe Neuwirth was one of the funniest parts of HBOMax's "Julia," an eight-episode series based on the life of Julia Child and her efforts to bring her landmark cooking show "The French Chef" to the screen.

Neuwirth, a long-time actor and Broadway legend, portrays Avis DeVoto, Julia's best friend and an acclaimed culinary editor. (British actor Sarah Lancashire plays Julia.) Always ready with a witty remark or comforting advice, Neuwirth's character is constantly at Julia's side. Neurwith also shares the screen with her "Cheers" co-star David Hyde Pierce, who plays Julia's adoring husband Paul.

In a conversation with TODAY on the red carpet at the 75th Tony Awards, Neuwirth opened up about what she's looking forward to most about the second season of the cozy HBO show.

Bebe Neuwirth attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

"I have the most spectacular wardrobe on that show. And I just love trying on the frocks and getting to wear those clothes," Neuwirth revealed. At the Tony Awards, she donned a stunning red dress that looks strikingly similar to a red ballgown Avis wears in the first season of the show.

So far, little has been shared about the second season of "Julia." After a received first season, HBOMax announced in May that there would be more of the show. When the renewal was announced, show creator Daniel Goldfarb and showrunner Chris Keyser, who both serve as executive producers on the series, praised the decision.

Bebe Neuwirth and Sarah Lancashire in "Julia." Seacia Pavao / HBO Max

"Julia Child tends to make people happy," the pair said in a statement, per Variety. “In a bleak world, she is a welcome balm. Making this show has done the same for us. Working with our cast — with Sarah and David — our production team, writers, directors and editors, who have become our friends, makes us happy. In the language of Julia, it feeds our souls."

Julia Child herself was a trailblazing chef who changed the world of television. She is largely credited with bringing French cuisine into the American landscape both with her show and her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking." Child is also considered the original celebrity chef, since "The French Chef" was one of the first televised cooking programs — and an extremely successful one.

