Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean wins 'RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race'

Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean is now also an award-winning drag queen.

McLean took home the top spot on “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” on Sept. 30 as fan-favorite queen Poppy Love.

"You’re a winner, baby! 👑 Condragulations to America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar!" the show's Instagram posted on Friday evening.

After competing and being filmed only in drag for the first episodes of the show, the final four queens revealed their identities in the episode that aired on Sept. 16.

Fans were surprised to learn McLean — who shares two children with his longtime love Rochelle Karidis — was Poppy Love.

At the time, McLean wrote on Instagram that he was excited to get in touch with his "most glamorous self."

"The secrets finally out, ha!" he wrote. “Thank you so much to @rupaulsdragrace for letting me be my most glamorous self, I had the time of my life being Poppy Love!! #CelebDragRace."

McLean has been open about his past struggles with drug addiction and has been in and out of rehab since 2001. He recently celebrated one-year sober and told People earlier this month that he has lost 32 pounds since February.

On Sept. 1, he shared a throwback photo from one year ago to inspire his followers.

"Found the pic on the left from a year ago on vacation and wow it’s amazing what a little dedication and setting goals can do for a person. The journey is far from over though. This is just the beginning!" he wrote, adding healthy lifestyle, sober and "no more dad bod" hashtags. "Let’s go! If I can do it so can you!!"

The singer and the rest of the Backstreet Boys are currently on their DNA World Tour, which kicked off earlier this year.

“It’s just been an absolute dream to still be doing this almost 30 years later. It’s a testament to the music and it’s a major nod to the best fans a band like us could ask for,” McLean told TODAY in April. “It really is awesome to know that our music has stood the test of time and that we’re coming up on the big 3-0, which is just amazing. So thank you to all of our fans. And thank you to everyone that has stuck with us for 30 years. Hats off to all of you.”