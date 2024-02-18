Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The newest “Bachelor” won’t be making this mistake again.

Joey Graziadei, the star of Season 28 of “The Bachelor,” is apologizing for mistaking a photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a clip that went viral on TikTok.

In a new video posted on the official TikTok account for “The Bachelor,” Graziadei got his moment of redemption when he received a personal tour of the White House by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre took the reality TV star through some of the photos displayed in her office, one of which included a framed photo of the late Supreme Court justice.

“You know, you say that you’re really good with names,” Jean-Pierre said, before pointing to the photo of Ginsburg.

Graziadei played along with the press secretary's teasing, telling Jean-Pierre, “I’m so sorry.”

“It was a bad time,” he added. “I knew that that wasn’t actually her in the photo. Ruth came to my head, but I know I won’t live that one down. I know how much of a legend she is and how much she’s done for equal rights and women empowerment.”

Graziadei’s viral moment was taken from a YouTube video where he was quizzed on various hot topics on the internet.

When presented with a photo of Blanchard, Graziadei seemed confident in his knowledge and almost immediately declared, “I do know who this person is.”

His confidence was short-lived as he proceeded to ask, “Is it Ruth? Jinsburg? Ginsburg? Something like that. Am I wrong?”

“I know that she had something happen where she went to jail because of her mom,” he added. “Ruth Ginsburg — I don’t know what I’m saying.”

The comment section on TikTok had a field day with Graziadei’s remarks, with one commenter writing, “This is literally the funniest thing he could have said.”

“His pr should’ve paid to keep this one under wraps,” another user added.

This wasn't “The Bachelor” star's first comment to gain attention on social media in recent weeks.

During an episode of the dating series that aired on Feb. 12, Graziadei and the remaining contestants got to enjoy a trip to Malta.

“I can tell why people love to come here, it’s absolutely beautiful,” Graziadei said during the episode. “It kind of has that old school vibe to it, you can tell it has a lot of culture.”

One TikTok user reposted the clip, adding the caption, “Joey saying a city built in 5900 BC ‘kinda has an old school vibe’ 💀💀💀.”

“I’m dead when he also said it’s ‘near the water’ 💀,” one commenter on TikTok added. “babe Malta is an island.”

Another user added, “Me in Rome: it’s a bit dated.”