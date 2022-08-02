"Bachelorette" contestant Hayden Markowitz is speaking out following the episode in which he was eliminated from the show.

"For those who watched tonight’s episode, you saw me at my absolute worst and lowest moment," Markowitz wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption posted after the episode aired on Aug. 1.

In "The Bachelorette's" fourth episode, which took place in France and aboard a cruise ship, tension reached a head between co-lead Rachel Recchia and Markowitz, culminating him being sent home to Florida.

But this wasn't the first time the controversial contestant clashed with a lead. Previously, Markowitz told co-lead Gabby Windey she was "rough around the edges," and said his "values" aligned more with Recchia's. (Markowitz later said that Windey had used the phrase to describe herself, and he was repeating it back, and said he was "not the most eloquent with words" in an Instagram post). The comment, combined with other men rejecting her, upset Windey to the point that she had to end the group date early.

Behind-the-scenes, other contestants clocked Markowitz making disparaging comments about both co-leads. Markowitz allegedly used the word "b----" to describe them, which was bleeped out during the broadcast. He also compared them to his ex-girlfriend and said he would be "settling" if he was with either lead.

"They don’t hold a candle to (my ex), and I don’t want to just settle. I can tell you right now, I don’t see how any guy here could be like, I’m f------ marrying these girls," Markowitz said.

James Clarke, upon hearing Markowitz's comments, called his behavior "disturbing." He said, "It’s not how you should treat women at all.”

During the final group date before the rose ceremony, Clarke came forward and told Recchia what he had heard. Recchia then confronted Markowitz.

At first, Markowitz assumed that Recchia wanted to follow-up the conversation they recently had about his dog, who he said had three months to live following a cancer diagnosis and surgery. Markowitz had been miffed that Recchia left the conversation to speak to Tino Franco.

But Recchia didn't want to talk about Rambo — she wanted him to address his comments, which he immediately denied.

“I don’t speak like that,” he said. “That’s not my character ... that's not what I said.” Recchia, skeptical, replied, “I just don’t believe you." She said, "I really gave you the chance to own up to it ... I can't keep doing it." She eliminated him.

Now, Markowitz is speaking out on social media about his behavior.

"However, my complete lapse of judgement was not only disappointing but it was absolutely unacceptable. I genuinely want to express my deepest apologies to both Gabby and Rachel for my actions,” Markowitz wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, alongside a photo from the season.

"I take full responsibility for not being the man I was raised to be in those moments, especially towards these two wonderful deserving ladies who I truly do respect.

"I really hate how this season ended, but this experience was not one that I was mentally or emotionally prepared for with the current things going on in my life," he said.

He concluded the note by saying it was an "amazing experience" that he learned from, and hopes that Recchia and Windey "accept (his) apology."

Neither Recchia nor Windey have addressed Markowitz on social media.