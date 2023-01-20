Why did ‘Bachelor’ Zach Shallcross and Rachel Recchia break up?

A new year means it is time for another season of “The Bachelor.”

The long-running ABC reality series returns for its 27th season on Jan. 23 with Zach Shallcross as the lead and a cast of 30 single women vying for his heart.

Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, Calif., captured “Bachelorette” Rachel Recchia’s attention with his relaxed and somewhat shy personality.

After receiving the second one-on-one date of the season, Shallcross cemented his spot as one of Recchia’s frontrunners. Viewers were awaiting for the relationship to crumble, or at least experience a road block, based on previews from the show.

Throughout the season, “The Bachelorette” repeatedly showed clips of Shallcross having an emotional conversation with host Jesse Palmer during which he revealed he had a secret to share with Recchia. “I need to tell her this full truth,” Shallcross ominously told the host.

Following weeks of anticipation, viewers learned why Shallcross and Recchia broke up.

Ahead of the premiere of his season, here’s a refresher on what happened to Shallcross last year that made some members of Bachelor Nation push for him to be the “Bachelor.”

Zach and Rachel were strong from the start

Recchia sent her first one-on-one recipient, Jordan Vandergriff, home before their night ended, which made most of her and fellow "Bachelorette" Gabby Windey’s contestants nervous. But as soon as Shallcross arrived on the date, it was clear they had a solid connection.

Rachel Recchia and Zach Shallcross on "The Bachelorette." Craig Sjodin / ABC

“Queer Eye” culture expert Karamo Brown joined the pair and helped them get ready for a Hollywood premiere. Shallcross and Recchia posed for pictures together on a fake red carpet before heading inside to an empty theater.

The couple was shocked when the screen began to show childhood videos of them with their families. A few tears were shed and Shallcross quickly became one of Recchia’s favorites.

They went on another 1-on-1 date

Shallcross was the first suitor in Recchia’s group of men to be awarded a second one-on-one date. The choice was slightly surprising considering Tino Franco, who Recchia eventually picked at the end of the season, hadn’t received another date.

Recchia invited the tech executive to explore the tulip fields near Amsterdam with her. They spent the entire day laughing together, riding bikes and smooching in a hot tub.

She offered him a rose by the end of the night which meant Shallcross was guaranteed a date during “Hometowns” week.

Zach took Rachel home to meet his family

On their date, Shallcross and Recchia bonded over childhood memories of watching planes take off from the tarmac with their dads. Shallcross then introduced Recchia to his family, including his famous uncle, actor Patrick Warburton.

Recchia charmed his' family with stories about her journey with Shallcross so far on the show. The family seemed to approve of Recchia, with Warburton cracking a few jokes. She offered Shallcross a rose at the next ceremony and then they were off to fantasy suites.

Their connection fizzled in the fantasy suites

Fantasy suites week meant it was finally time for the show to reveal why Shallcross needed to have an intense sit-down with Palmer. The daytime portion of his date with Recchia went well, but the fantasy suite part was basically ... well, it was a disaster.

The morning after their date in the fantasy suite, couples on “The Bachelorette” are typically in a honeymoon state, expressing their love to each other over breakfast in bed. However, the conversation between Recchia and Shallcross was the complete opposite. Their interactions with each other were stilted and awkward. They made small talk about the coffee while looking uncomfortable.

Later, Shallcross asked to speak with Palmer. He revealed that he thought Recchia’s personality completely changed when they spent time together alone. He also said that Recchia repeatedly mentioned she was concerned about his age and whether he was ready for marriage.

Shallcross told Palmer that the questions were odd because Recchia was only a few months older than him. He suggested that the Recchia had been “putting on a front” during their relationship.

Besides the comments about his age, Shallcross was vague during his chat with Palmer. He never explained exactly what happened in the fantasy suite that made him doubt his connection.

Viewers were left confused as Shallcross stopped the final three rose ceremony and asked to speak to Recchia outside. He told Recchia that he did not feel like he knew her after their fantasy suite date and that he was self-eliminating.

They had a friendly reunion on 'After the Final Rose'

Recchia and Shallcross seemed to be on good terms as they reunited on the “After the Final Rose” episode. They both apologized for how they handled their split, without providing any more information on why the spark between them died.

Rachel Recchia and Zach Shallcross during the two-night "Bachelorette" finale event. Craig Sjodin / ABC

In the second part of the season finale, Palmer announced that Shallcross would be the next "Bachelor." A nervous Shallcross then met five women chosen to be contestants on his upcoming season. The mini limo entrances were somewhat chaotic — Shallcross forgot one woman’s name.

Thankfully, Shallcross appears to be much more relaxed in the previews for his season. But, in one scene posted on Twitter, he wipes tears away and says “I was not expecting that.”

Looks like Shallcross might have to face another blindside on his season.