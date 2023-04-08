'Bachelor' runner-up Gabi Elnicki says she's still 'angry and hurt' by Zach Shallcross 

"The Bachelor" runner-up Gabi Elnicki says she's "still getting over" her heartbreak after being dumped by "Bachelor" Zach Shallcross.

In the April 6 episode of "Bachelor" alum Kaitlyn Bristowe's “Off the Vine” podcast, Elnicki, 25, opened up about watching how Season 27 played out, which she said was "tough" for her.

“I was watching it back and I was like, 'I don’t remember this going this way,'" Elnicki said on the podcast. “And so seeing that is difficult because you’re like, I know who I am and I know my character, and I know where my intentions were and I know where my heart was. It was tough to watch.”

As fans recall, Elnicki encountered a lot of drama on the show when she filmed the Fantasy Suites week. During that week, Shallcross had some alone time with his top three finalists. But in an effort to keep things simple, he said he wasn't going to sleep with any of his top picks. However, things soon changed once he walked into Elnicki's hotel room and they ended up being intimate.

Gabi was one of the final three women standing during Fantasy Suites week. Craig Sjodin / ABC

Although he said he wanted to keep it private, Shallcross later reneged on his promise and told Kaity Biggar, his now-fiancée, that he did have relations with Elnicki, making Elnicki feel hurt that he talked about the "explicit" details of their romance with someone else.

On the podcast, Elnicki noted that she “didn’t know the extent of what was shared” on the show in regards to her intimate relations with Shallcross.

“There was a way to have a conversation and say, ‘I was intimate with someone this week’ or ‘I was intimate in some form this week,'" she said. "But what hurt me was it wasn’t just to Kaity. It was to (host) Jesse, it was to all of his interviews, time and time again."

“I mean I could play a drinking game with how many times he said ‘I had sex with Gabi,' like using my name," she added.

When asked if she forgave Shallcross for what he did, Elnicki said, "I am not somebody that holds grudges towards people, I don’t hold resentment, I don’t hold anger. Do I think I’m going to be pals with Zach? No. Am I still angry and hurt? Absolutely.”

“But he is going to hopefully marry one of my close friends and I plan to stay in Kaity’s life. And for me to hold hate towards him and anger and resentment, I’m hoping I can let that go at some point. But I do think that, at this point, I still feel violated," she said. "And I’m still getting over all of it.”

As for her feelings towards Shallcross, Elnicki said their whole relationship now is "awkward" because she gets along with Biggar but also had her heart broken by Shallcross.

“I think I thought I was over him. But when you leave the bubble, you are saying goodbye for good, right? You can’t call them, you can’t text them. I’m not hitting him up on Instagram. He’s with one of my best friends and I knew they were together," she said. "And I wouldn’t have wanted to reach out to him anyways.”

"But for me, I don’t think I’m over how violated I felt by the end of the show and how hurt I felt," Elnicki added. "But I’m over Zach. If that makes sense? I don’t know. Maybe I’m not over him and I’m just saying that.”