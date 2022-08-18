The drama in Bachelor Nation is constant, both on and off-screen.

After watching current “Bachelorette” leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia narrow down their groups of suitors on Monday nights, some diehard fans then spend the rest of the week listening to former contestants and other well-known figures in Bachelor Nation recap the episodes on their podcasts.

Both official and nonofficial podcasts point out details viewers might have missed, like deceptive editing or manipulated voiceovers. They also discuss recent trending topics in Bachelor Nation, like Season 19 contestant Hayden Markowitz’s Instagram apology to Windey about comments he made on the show.

With dozens of “Bachelor’- related podcasts, it can be hard figuring out which one is the best fit for you.

So, we’ve sifted through the wide range of podcasts and found a batch that are entertaining and informative, keeping fans up-to-date on everything they need to know about “The Bachelorette,” “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise.” Some are even hosted by "Bachelor" alums, like Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young.

Here are the top “Bachelor” podcasts that you should listen to every week.

'Game of Roses'

Hosts Lizzy Pace and Chad Kultgen — aka "Pacecase" and "Bachelor Clues" — have created their own lexicon of “Bachelor” terms to recap the show.

The two break down Bachelor Nation shows as if they were professional sports, not dating shows. They refer to each of the contestants as “players” and each week Pacecase and Bachelor Clues hilariously point out the best plays, the most grievous errors, the most entertaining "creature" of the week and more. The duo also drop an episode every Friday called “This Week in Bachelor Nation” in which they discuss the biggest news from former and current contestants.

In January, Pacecase and Bachelor Clues released a book called “How to Win the Bachelor: The Secret to Finding Love and Fame on America’s Favorite Reality Show” that features tips to help contestants make it far on the show.

As a “Game of Roses” fan, be prepared to hear Bachelor Clues’ intricate reviews of the players’ “hujus” (the hug jumps the leads perform when meeting a date on the show) and enjoy being welcomed into the pit.

'2 Black Girls 1 Rose: A Bachelor Podcast'

As hosts Justine Kay and Natasha Scott say in their intro, their podcast is “where two Black a--girls invade the whitest show on Earth.” With their insight and humor, Kay and Scott stand out in the crowded field of Bachelor Nation podcasters who recap “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise.”

While chatting about each episode, the two friends playfully call out everyone, including host Jesse Palmer, for how they behave on the show. Kay and Scott have also recently started dissecting Bachelorettes Recchia and Windey’s date outfits on TikTok and Instagram.

Full episodes of “2 Black Girls 1 Rose” are available on Patreon, but 20-minute snippets are also uploaded to platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts every Wednesday. Patreon subscribers can also hear bonus content like “Love Is Blind” and “Married At First Sight” recaps.

'Dear Shandy'

Sharleen Joynt — who appeared on Season 18 of “The Bachelor” and received Juan Pablo’s first impression rose — previously recapped the show on her blog. But starting Season 17 of “The Bachelorette,” the opera singer began to break down the show on her YouTube channel for a podcast called “Dear Shandy” with her husband Andy Levine.

As a former contestant, Joynt notes when some audio sounds like it has been created from multiple clips, also known as "frankenbiting." She also shares secrets from her season when explaining how producers create storylines on the show.

Meanwhile, Levine uses multiple analogies and wit to deliver entertaining commentary. Together, the couple share their opinions and end each episode with their final four predictions. Joynt and Levine expeditiously upload new podcasts just hours after the show concludes on Monday nights.

'Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe'

Kaitlyn Bristowe is the perfect person to critique the current season of “The Bachelorette” since she is the only former lead who knows what it is like to share the spotlight with another bachelorette. The entrepreneur is as honest about her thoughts on the show during her podcast as she is on social media.

Her episodes include great guests like former “Bachelor” Clayton Echard and his girlfriend (final rose recipient) Susie Evans who stopped by “Off The Vine” to talk about the premiere of Season 19 of “The Bachelorette.”

Bristowe’s podcast doesn’t just focus on Bachelor Nation. This year, she has invited Amanda Kloots, Nikki Glaser and Chrishell Stause of "Selling Sunset" on “Off The Vine” to discuss relationships, reality television and everyday struggles. Her unfiltered personality that resonated with fans during her season of “The Bachelorette” translates to her podcast and makes every episode equally funny and relatable.

'Bachelor Happy Hour'

Out of all the “official” Bachelor Nation podcasts, “Bachelor Happy Hour” delivers some of the most captivating interviews. Former “Bachelorette” leads Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young typically begin each podcast by giving their thoughts on the most recent episodes of “The Bachelorette.” Then, they are joined by a contestant from the current season. The contestant, who is likely a frontrunner or recently eliminated, reveals behind-the scenes information about their time on the show.

Two week ago, Johnny DePhillipo stopped by and opened up about his one-on-one date with Windey. During the episode, DePhillipo spoke about struggling with anxiety and depression.

“I’m not super vulnerable,” he explained. “So, it was hard for me. But, it’s something I’m definitely working on.”

'Love to See It with Emma and Claire'

Friends and journalists Emma Gray and Claire Fallon, who previously hosted the “Here To Make Friends” podcast, chat about each episode and the drama within Bachelor Nation on their new podcast. “Love to See It” is described as “a snarky but affectionate dissection of dating reality shows—and what they say about all of us.” For some episodes, they are joined by a celebrity guest or a member of Bachelor Nation.

Before each episode ends, Gray and Fallon list the parts of the show they loved or hated to see and explain their reasoning.

When they are not recapping Bachelor content, the two discuss other reality shows like “The Courtship” and “Temptation Island”. Gray and Fallon also rewatch and debate popular movies like “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days,” Grease” and “Dirty Dancing.”

'Will You Accept This Rose?'

If it's laughs you're after, laughs you will receive on "Will You Accept This Rose," a podcast hosted by actor and comedian Arden Myrin and a rotating slate of equally funny friends. Frequent guests include Paget Brewster, Gareth Reynolds, Laci Mosely and Lance Bass (not to mention "the amazing production crew," who always get a shoutout).

Since many of the hosts have a comedy background, spontaneous bits and tangents will emerge while recapping, leading to inside jokes that are scattered throughout subsequent episodes.

In fact, the show is so funny that many listeners don't actually watch "The Bachelor" franchise, preferring to filter the show's action through the podcast's zany lens. The show's episodes skew on the long side, but you might swish they were longer.