Are 'The Bachelor's' Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson still together now?

Kelsey Anderson told Joey Graziadei in "The Bachelor" finale that she could see life after the show with him. Was there, indeed, life after “The Bachelor” for the couple?

The two got engaged at the end of the "Bachelor" finale. Daisy Kent, the other front runner, self eliminates after picking up on the vibes and realizing Joey had stronger feelings for Kelsey.

Graziadei assures Jesse Palmer, during the "After the Final Rose," that the two are still together.

Joey proposing to Kelsey on "The Bachelor" Season 28 finale. John Fleenor / Disney

He said the proposal felt like affirmation that everything leading up until this moment made sense.

"I now have my forever and I'm the luckiest guy that could be," he says.

Kelsey was then brought on stage. She says she's "so excited" for the world to see how "in love" they are.

"It's been very hard for me to keep this in for so long," he says.

Joey also says, "I'll love you forever. This is it. This is it for me."

That said, he says it's been "difficult" since the show has ended, since they are revisiting the events of the show.

"We've been the strongest we've ever been," he says.

Joey and Kelsey after he propose on Season 28 of "The Bachelor." John Fleenor / Disney

The two also shared their plans. Joey is moving to New Orleans for the time being, then they will relocate to New York.

Joey's season of "The Bachelorette" also ended in an engagement and a couple that is still together: Charity Lawson ultimately picked Dotun Olubeko in the finale of her season, and the two are planning their wedding. Season 27 Bachelor Zack Shallcross is also engaged to his winner, Kaity Biggar.