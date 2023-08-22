4 former 'Bachelorette' stars appear in new 'Bachelor in Paradise' trailer

Charity Lawson's season of "The Bachelorette" may be over, but a new season of "Bachelor in Paradise" is on the way and another familiar "Bachelorette" is ready to shake things up.

Rachel Recchia, who recently starred in Season 19 of "The Bachelorette," makes a surprise appearance in a new trailer for Season Nine of "Bachelor in Paradise," which premieres Sept. 28.

Recchia first appeared in Season 26 of “The Bachelor” before going on to star in her own season of “The Bachelorette” alongside Gabby Windey. Recchia had a brief fling with Zach Shallcross, who later appeared on “The Bachelor,” before he decided to leave the show.

In the trailer, host Jesse Palmer greets Recchia and says, “Rachel, it’s so good seeing you,” before embracing her.

Three other former "Bachelorette" stars will appear on "Bachelor in Paradise."

Lawson, who recently got engaged to Dotun Olubeko, is also in the trailer and presumably just makes a guest appearance since she's already found love.

When former "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston arrives, she talks to Palmer and says, “I don’t think Blake’s going to be happy that I’m here."

Sure enough, things look tense as she talks to her ex Blake Moynes on the beach.

Hannah Brown, who appeared in Season 15 of "The Bachelorette," also surprises "Bachelor in Paradise" participants when she shows up, and they instantly question if she's there to date or just making a cameo.

Which former "Bachelor" universe stars are in Season Nine of "Bachelor in Paradise"?

While an official cast list hasn’t been released just yet, there are a bunch of familiar faces in the trailer for Season Nine of "Bachelor in Paradise."

Cat Wong, who appeared on Shallcross’ season of "The Bachelor," appears to be getting hot and heavy with at least one of her castmates and shares this assessment of her experience at one point in the trailer.

“Things are heating up. They are heating up,” she says.

Brayden Bowers, who caused all sorts of drama for Lawson during her season of “The Bachelorette,” is back, and he appears early on in the trailer, saying, “Paradise is crazy! There’s so much s--- going on!”

Bowers seems to have chemistry with multiple women, including Katherine Izzo, who appeared in Shallcross' season of "The Bachelor."

"You’re the best man that’s ever came into my life," she says to Bowers at one point in the trailer.

Meanwhile, Bowers also has a connection with Recchia and offers a toast to "finding someone that can match" his "crazy" on a date with her.

Other familiar faces from Shallcross' season include Brooklyn Willie, Jess Girod and Kylee Russell.

Several men from Lawson's recent season of "The Bachelorette" are also looking for love, including Aaron Schwartzman and Aaron Bryant, who tells one special lady that he's falling in love with her.

Of course, drama also ensues, and Bowers says, "I feel betrayed at this point," in one scene. Later on, Wong asks, "Do we have security?"

There are lots of tears in the trailer, which hints at a surprise wedding for one of the couples.