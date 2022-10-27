'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are married

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt found love on reality TV. After first connecting on "Bachelor in Paradise," the Bachelor Nation alums are officially married.

On Instagram, the couple shared a video of themselves being pronounced married at a New York City courthouse. At that moment, they laugh, pull off their masks and give each other a big kiss.

"JUST MARRIED!!" they shared on Instagram alongside the clip. "We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn’t want to get married twice!"

Pitt, 25, and Amabile, 36, got married at City Hall in New York City after they got engaged on Season Seven of "Bachelor in Paradise," per to People.

“We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected,” they told the publication about their low-key courthouse wedding.

Pitt and Amabile said that they "still plan on having a big wedding next fall," which they're currently planning. “We can’t wait to celebrate with all of our family and friends next year at our wedding, because who doesn’t want to marry the love of their life twice?”

For the public-facing couple, the courthouse wedding was symbolic. "With everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment just the two of us felt so special and intimate,” they told People.

Joe Amabile proposing to Serena Pitt in "Bachelor in Paradise." Craig Sjodin / ABC

The newlyweds noted that Natasha Parker from their season of "Bachelor in Paradise" was at their courthouse wedding. “Natasha Parker was our witness, someone that has seen our relationship from the very beginning,” they said.

Parker commented "Literally in tears" on the Instagram post.

Other members of Bachelor Nation weighed in on the occasion in the comments. Ashley Iaconetti, who met husband Jared Haibon after meeting on "Bachelor in Paradise," wrote, "congratulations" in all caps.

Rachel Recchia, recent Bachelorette, wrote, "Oh my goodness congratulations." Former Bachelor Nick Viall wrote, "Whaaat?!! Amazing. Congrats." Host Jesse Palmer wrote, "Congrats you two!!"