Meet the cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

It’s almost time for paradise!

Fans are less than a month away from seeing their favorite contestants from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” venture down to the beaches of Sayulita, Mexico, to find love and avoid drama— and the crabs — on Season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Based on the extended trailer, viewers should anticipate multiple confrontations between contestants and a constant stream of tears. The clip ends with quick shots of what looks to be multiple proposals, but a twist halfway through the teaser will likely become the most talked about moment of the season.

During one intense interaction, Jesse Palmer — who is hosting the summer show for the first time along with returning bartender (and recently married man) Wells Adams — says in a voiceover that, “A shocking twist divides the beach.”

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” host Jesse Palmer. Craig Sjodin / ABC

In the next scene, he announces to the cast, “Ladies, go back your bags. You’ll be leaving paradise immediately.”

One contestant calls the shakeup “insane” while others look distraught.

Aside from this mysterious change, Season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise” seems to follow the same format from the past seasons, which means fans can expect to see over 30 fan-favorites from Bachelor Nation arrive on the beach to find love.

While new cast members join over the course of the season, the first group of contestants to walk down the treacherous steps that lead to Playa Escondida are typically the ones that last the longest. They also have the most compelling storylines.

Take a look at which contestants from the recent seasons (and even one from six years ago) are going to be on Season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise," which starts on Sept. 27 on ABC.Romeo Alexander

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” star Romeo Alexander. Craig Sjodin / ABC

When we last saw him: On Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” (Season 18)

Michael Allio

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” star Michael Allio. Craig Sjodin / ABC

When we last saw him: On Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” (Season 17)

Shanae Ankney

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” star Shanae Ankney. Craig Sjodin / ABC

When we last saw her: On Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” (Season 26)

Jill Chin

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” star Jill Chin. Craig Sjodin / ABC

When we last saw her: On Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” (Season 26)

Brittany Galvin

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” star Brittany Galvin. Craig Sjodin / ABC

When we last saw her: On Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” (Season 25)

Justin Glaze

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” star Justin Glaze. Craig Sjodin / ABC

When we last saw him: On Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette (Season 17)

Hunter Haag

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” star Hunter Haag. Craig Sjodin / ABC

When we last saw her: On Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” (Season 26)

Sierra Jackson

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” star Sierra Jackson. Craig Sjodin / ABC

When we last saw her: On Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” (Season 26)

Brandon Jones

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” star Brandon Jones. Craig Sjodin / ABC

When we last saw him: On Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” (Season 18)

Hailey Malles

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” star Hailey Malles. Craig Sjodin / ABC

When we last saw her: On Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” (Season 26)

Kira Mengistu

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” star Kira Mengistu. Craig Sjodin / ABC

When we last saw her: On Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” (Season 26)

Lace Morris

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Lace Morris. Craig Sjodin / ABC

When we last saw her: On Season 3 of “Bachelor in Paradise” (after originally appearing on Season 20 of “The Bachelor” with Ben Higgins)

Logan Palmer

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” star Logan Palmer. Craig Sjodin / ABC

When we last saw him: On Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette” (Season 19)

Genevieve Parisi

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” star Genevieve Parisi. Craig Sjodin / ABC

When we last saw her: On Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” (Season 26)

Jacob Rapini

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” star Jacob Rapini. Craig Sjodin / ABC

When we last saw him: On Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette” (Season 19)

Serene Russell

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” star Serene Russell. Craig Sjodin / ABC

When we last saw her: On Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” (Season 26)

Andrew Spencer

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” star Andrew Spencer. Craig Sjodin / ABC

When we last saw him: On Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” (Season 17)

Teddi Wright

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” star Teddi Wright. Craig Sjodin / ABC

When we last saw her: On Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” Season (26)

Casey Woods

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” star Casey Woods. Craig Sjodin / ABC

When we last saw him: On Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” (Season 18)