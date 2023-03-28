The Bachelor 2023 winner: Who does Zach choose?

Looks like Zach Shallcross found his best friend.

In the Season 28 "Bachelor" finale, Zach chose between his two frontrunners: Kaity Biggar, a nurse based in Austin, and Gabi Elnicki, an account executive from Vermont.

But his ultimate decision wasn't much of a surprise — at least not for Gabi, who expressed, in a camera interview, that she felt she wasn't "the one."

The sentiments followed a season of her expressing the fear that she was not "enough" and would always come in second place.

"I know what's about to happen," Gabi told host Jesse Palmer after she got out of the limo. She was so confident about her "gut feeling," after stepping on a muddy spot near the car entrance, she told the producers, "When Kaity arrives, don't do that to her."

Still, Gabi took a leap. "I want it so badly that it's worth putting myself out there. Because what if it is me?"

Gabi's gut instinct was right. Following a speech about their "life-changing moments" together, Zach got to a big 'ol "but."

Gabi seemed prepared when he got to the "but." She interrupted him and said, "I know, you don't have to say it ... I don't want to hear it." Zach apologizes and said she deserves a man who "picks her first every day."

Gabi was convinced that Zach knew it was coming; he said he made the decision in the early morning hours.

"I knew it was coming. I've known it was coming. What I don't know is why you wouldn't tell me when you knew," she said.

Breaking the script, Gabi turned the tables on Zach and gave a speech of her own, telling him to save his apology ("I don't want it and I don't need it ... I knew I what I was getting myself into").

She said, "I will be OK. I want you to be happy. Kaity is a really special person. And she's really lucky."

They ended the interaction by thanking each other. "You have part of my heart and I'll never forget you," he said.

In the limo, Gabi's composed demeanor broke down. She said she found the experience "humiliating" and felt "strung along" the whole time. "Why am I so hard to love?" she asked. "Why am I so misunderstood? When is someone going to choose me?"

Kaity, on the other hand, was wearing white as she approached Zach in Thailand. "I've been waiting literally years for this moment. It seemed so far away. But now I'm here. So in love. So crazy about him. I can't see my life without him. I can't picture myself with another man," she said.

Kaity started by talking to Zach, too, saying that she hadn't known what "real love" was before going on the show, and didn't think she'd find "big love."

"I've never experienced unconditional love. It's always been the same — picking up the pieces of my heart off the ground," she said. But her "walls came crumbling down" on the show. "If it's not you, it's not anyone," she concluded.

Visibly emotional, Zach responded. "I can no longer say I'm falling in love with you," he said. Cue dramatic pause. "Because Kaity, I am so in love with you. You are my world. I love you so much. I love you with my whole heart. I want to be with you forever."

Zach teared up. Kaity kissed him before he could ask her to marry him.

Finally, Zach said it: "You're my best friend." He found her, at last!

Then, Zach kneeled down with his Neil Lane ring and asked Kaity to marry him. She said "absolutely."

They shared a dramatic kiss peppered with sweet nothings. And so, a new Mr. and Mrs. Bachelor take their place on the throne.