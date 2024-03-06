Netflix renews ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ for two more seasons

Netflix has renewed “Avatar: The Last Airbender” for two more seasons. The series, a live-action adaptation of the hit Nickelodeon series of the same name, will end with Season 3, following the same structure as the animated version.

“Avatar” is set in a world divided into four nations — the Water Tribes, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation and the Air Nomads — that once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world.

With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world loses hope until Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young airbender, reawakens to take his rightful place.

Alongside new friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a quest to save the world and fight back against Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), though Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) is determined to capture him. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee also stars.

Albert Kim serves as showrunner. Executive producers include Kim, Jabbar Raisani and Michael Goi. Additionally, Dan Lin executive produced Season 1 alongside Lindsey Liberatore on behalf of Rideback, though Lin has since been named head of film at Netflix. Directors include Raisani, Goi, Roseanne Liang and Jet Wilkinson. Takeshi Furukawa serves as composer.