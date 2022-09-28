Ashton Kutcher reveals Mila Kunis’ funny reaction after saying he loved her for the first time

Ashton Kutcher is sharing the story of how he first said "I love you" to Mila Kunis — and her hilarious response that followed.

On the Tuesday, Sept. 27 episode of "Our Future Selves," a Peloton series featuring Kutcher as the host, the "That '70s Show" star revealed what happened when he took a leap of faith and told Kunis he loved her.

“The first time I told my wife that I love her was while listening to ‘You and Tequila,’” he told singer Kenny Chesney while referencing his hit 2010 song.

“I might have had a little too much tequila," Kutcher joked. “I showed up drunk at her house at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, ‘You and tequila make me crazy!'"

Kutcher said he then professed his love to Kunis.

"I told her I love her, and she said, ‘Don’t say it if you don’t mean it. Are you going to love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?'" he recalled. "And I woke up the next morning and said, 'I still love you.'"

Chesney, who laughed at the whole ordeal, said that he had "no idea" that he and Grace Potter, who is featured on "You And Tequila," were part of a "really intimate detail" of Kunis and Kutcher's love story.

“You and Grace Potter brought it home,” Kutcher said with a smile. "These are fundamental moments of my life."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) David Livingston / Getty Images

The pair played high school sweethearts Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso in “That ‘70s Show," and after it ended in 2006, Kunis and Kutcher's love blossomed in real life.

The couple got married in 2015 and have two kids, Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri, 5.

During a Sept. 26 interview with Access Hollywood, Kunis talked about her romance with Kutcher and revealed what it was like to film Netflix’s “That ‘70s Show” spinoff called “That ‘90s Show” with Kutcher.

“It was weird to shoot together, I will tell you,” she said. “It made me super nervous. Oh, my God, I was more nervous doing that than anything else in my career — was to shoot with my husband on the set of "'70s Show.’ Because the set is exactly the same minus a couple of paint jobs.”

“It made me so uncomfortable,” Kunis added.

“I would look at my husband while we were doing a scene or rehearsing and I’d be like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s what you look like when you act,’” she said.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on That 70's Show. Alamy

“To be married, but to be at the place where we met — and it looks the same — was trippy,” she added. “We walked on set and I was like, ‘Oh, this is weird.’”

On TODAY Sept. 28, Kunis told Hoda Kotb that she and her husband will only make a brief appearance in “That ‘90s Show." However, fans will find out that their characters are now married, even though she ended up with Fez at the end of "That '70s Show."

“When ('That '90s Show') was presented to us, I was like, ‘So clearly I’m going to be with Fez’ because I remember ending the show with Wilmer’s character. And they’re like ‘Well, that’s too weird for audiences, so now you and Ashton are together’ and I was like, ‘That’s even weirder,’” she explained.

“So Ashton and I play a married couple in the show. And then I won’t give away why because that’s a cute little part of the story plotline," Kunis said.