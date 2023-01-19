See Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reprise their 'That '70s Show' roles

Ready to go back to the 1990s? Well, brace yourself, because Netflix's "That '90s Show" is taking you there.

The day of the premiere, the streaming service dropped clip of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher (who have been married since 2015 in real life) reprising their "That '70s Show" roles as Jackie and Michael.

"Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis cameoing as Kelso and Jackie on 'That ‘90s Show' is the best thing to happen so far in 2023," the tweet from Netflix read.

Kutcher already made a cameo in an earlier trailer, but this video offers a whole lot more. In the new clip, Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), shows up with Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), Michael and Jackie's son.

But before Leia's granddad Red (Kurtwood Smith) can even express his obvious reservations about having one Kelso in the house, a second Kelso pops in — Jay's dad, Michael (Kutcher).

The next joke goes right for the obvious observation: Kutcher and Coronel's uncanny resemblance. "Sweet Lord, it's evolving," Red groans, looking at Jay and Michael Kelso side-by-side.

Mace Coronel (Jay) and Callie Haverda (Leia) in "That ‘90s Show." Netflix

Fans of "That '70s Show" are liable to get the chills seeing Michael back in the old Wisconsin kitchen, mixing it up with Red and giving grandma Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) a big hug.

"We need to talk about your granddaughter’s intentions with my boy," Kutcher drawls at Red, then reveals he's just joking.

Enter Kunis as Jay's mom and Michael's wife, who bickers with her spouse and reveals they're getting remarried. "This one's gonna stick, right?" Michael asks.

This could be a nod to their on-again, off-again on-screen relationship — Kunis, speaking to Access Hollywood, thinks her character should be with Fez, Wilmer Valderrama's character. Or, it could be a fourth wall-breaking nod to the fact that Kutcher, in real life, is on his second marriage. He was previously married to Demi Moore.

In other words, it's like no time has passed since "That '70's Show" ended, even if it's a super-brief appearance for the pair. The original series aired from 1998 to 2006.

Mila Kunis (Jackie) and Ashton Kutcher (Michael) on "That '70s Show." Alamy

"I love how even the character of Michael Kelso hasn’t changed. Like he’s the exact same way he was as a teenager in the original series. ... Ashton Kutcher still got it," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"This is exactly how I pictured a Kelso and Jackie cameo on this show," commented another fan. "The characters are still the same. I was wondering if they would acknowledge them being married in real life and they did. They even threw a 'Damn, Jackie!' in there. Ashton and Mila nailed this ... 10/10."