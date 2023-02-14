Watch Kelly Clarkson teach Ashton Kutcher how to sing her lullaby

Ashton Kutcher deserves a round of applause for being brave enough to sing a lullaby to Kelly Clarkson — even if he blew it.

The serenade happened on Feb. 14 when the "Your Place or Mine" star, 45, stopped by "The Kelly Clarkson Show," where he revealed that he's read Clarkson's children's book "River Rose and the Magical Lullaby" over and over to his 8-year-old daughter, Wyatt.

The book includes the lyrics to a lullaby that Kutcher likes to sing for his little girl. "There's a song in it. I've never heard the song. So I have my version of how the song goes," he explained as Clarkson laughed.

"So I would like to try to sing my version of how the song goes," Kutcher continued. "And then hear how your version of the song actually goes."

"I can't wait," said Clarkson, who offered to send Wyatt a doll that features a recording of her singing the correct version of the song.

"Maybe not," Kutcher responded. "Because if mine is so off, she's going to be like, 'Dad ... you haven't been doing it right.'"

Kutcher, who shares Wyatt and a 6-year-old son, Dimitri, with wife and former "That '70s Show" co-star Mila Kunis, then began singing.

And while Kutcher's version wasn't bad — it was actually very sweet — he definitely sang the lullaby using his own made-up melody, which made Clarkson crack up.

Afterward, the former “Two and a Half Men” star held up the photo of Clarkson on the back of the book. "And then I go like this, this is what I do every night. I sing it and then I go, 'How'd I do, Kelly?'" he joked while gazing at the host's pic.

Clarkson praised Kutcher's version of the tune, telling him it was more like a "real song melody" than a lullaby.

Then, she belted out a beautiful version of the lullaby as the actor smiled in awe beside her.

When Clarkson finished, Kutcher turned to the camera to humbly address his daughter. "Wyatt, I'm really sorry," he said. "I apologize I’ve never sang you that version, and I never will, I can promise you that."