Ashton Kutcher jokes about the consequences of Mila Kunis making Time 100 list

Ashton Kutcher has a bone to pick with Time magazine.

On Monday, Time released its annual list of the most influential people and they included his wife, Mila Kunis, in their 2022 roundup.

The same day the list was announced, Kutcher, 44, took to Twitter to joke about how much power Time has now given Kunis, 38.

"Dear Time magazine," he tweeted while sharing a link to the article. "I already lose every argument I have with my wife. You just had to do this didn’t you?"

Howard Pinsky, a Senior XD Evangelist at Adobe, commented, "It's totally getting framed and hung in every room of the house, isn't it 😂?"

"🤣 just on my mirror," Kutcher joked back.

Zoe Saldaña, who nominated Kunis for the honor, wrote that Kunis deserved to make the Time 100 list because she always gives "100% to each and every one of her roles: as a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, as a granddaughter, as a friend, as a producer, (and) as an actor."

"She goes all in, and she cares a great deal," Saldaña continued. "I’ve seen her transform when she’s approaching a character — whilst still being the mom who drops off the kids. She’s such a curious individual, hungry for conversations that are important, that are thought-­provoking. And she’s also very generous with information that she learns; she just spreads it around."

Saldana added that the "Breaking News in Yuba County" star is "very much a leader" who has "always been proud of who she is and where she comes from."

Kunis, who was born in the city of Chernivtsi, Ukraine, has been helping with relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees amid Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia.

Ashton Kutcher (L) and Mila Kunis at the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

In early March, she and Kutcher pledged to match up to $3 million in donations and a few weeks later, they happily announced that they raised over $30 million.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support,” she said in a video on Instagram.

“While this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty,” Kunis added.