‘I’m back, baby’: Watch the teaser for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1st TV series

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back.

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for the “Terminator” star’s upcoming action-comedy series, titled “Fubar.”

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like ‘True Lies.’ Well, here it is,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement. “‘Fubar’ will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season.”

“Fubar” will show what happens when a father and daughter discover their entire relationship was built on a lie and that they are each CIA operatives. As the two join forces, the eight-episode series will depict themes of family dynamics with humor, action and, of course, spies. The trailer shows Schwarzenegger lighting a cigar, skirting corners and walking away from a literal dumpster fire.

The series marks the actor, former California governor, bodybuilder and all-around action icon’s first TV series.

Starring alongside Schwarzenegger are Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris and Fabiana Udenio.

Schwarzenegger serves as executive producer alongside creator and showrunner Nick Santora (“Most Dangerous Game,” “Prison Break”). The series was created with Skydance Television.

“The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass,” Santora said. “That’s why I wanted ‘Fubar’ to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that — and more.”

“Fubar” will premiere May 25 on Netflix.