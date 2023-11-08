Ariana Madix transforms into Britney Spears for ‘DWTS’ performance: ‘Who needs a snake?’

Britney Spears, is that you?

Ariana Madix practically transformed into the Princess of Pop when she performed a steamy routine set to Spears' 2001 hit "I'm a Slave 4 U" on the Nov. 7 episode of "Dancing with the Stars," with the theme “Music Video Night.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star styled her hair in damp blond locks and wore a navel-baring red halter top paired with a fringy green mini-skirt that mimicked Spears' ensemble in the song's music video.

Together with her "DWTS" partner Pasha Pashkov, Madix strutted through a sexy cha-cha number, even re-creating a few moves from Spears' choreography.

The duo wowed the judges with their performance, and they earned the night's highest score: 37 out of 40.

“I couldn’t keep my eyes off of you," guest judge Paula Abdul said after the performance.

"Who needs a snake? We've got you," Bruno Tonioli asked, referencing Spears' infamous 2001 Video Music Awards performance.

Viewers at home also loved what they saw.

"**Picks jaw up from floor**… This is, without question, the best rendition I’ve seen ANYONE attempt at this," one viewer gushed in the comments section of the official "DWTS" post of the performance on YouTube.

"As a Britney fan my jaw was on the floor she really channelled Britney so perfectly!!!" another wrote. "Even with the pros she stood out the most! EPIC!!! ️️ Should’ve been a perfect score!!"

The real Britney Spears (left) and "Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix. Britney Spears / Dancing With The Stars via YouTube

Another viewer called Madix and Pashkov's number "the best dance so far" this season.

Earlier in the evening, Madix opened up about how excited she was to dance to Spears' music.

“Britney is my girl! From the first time I heard her music, she inspired me to want to perform on stage. It’s probably a huge reason as to why I’m here today," the Bravo star explained.

She later added, “It’s been my life goal to be best friends with Britney Spears. If I don’t do it justice and she watches it somehow, I will never live it down.”