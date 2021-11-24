What an intense moment!

Tuesday night's episode of "The Voice" got a little too real for coach Ariana Grande when she watched fellow team members Sasha and Jim Allen be put up for elimination against Team Kelly Clarkson's performer Gymani.

“This is too much right now, I feel insane,” she told her teammates as they stood on stage awaiting their fates. "I am so thankful to have crossed paths with you both. I love you so much. Because this show is part of a bigger picture. You know what I mean? Our paths were meant to cross and this is such a beautiful gift to know you, to see you perform, to grow in this space."

The Allens, a father-son duo who have formed a close bond with Grande, also appeared to be ready to say goodbye.

“You’ve been the greatest gift in my life,” Sasha told the "Thank U, Next" singer. "You've been so impactful on me, and my music, and us, and this entire experience."

But as luck would have it, their time on the show wasn't over. When host Carson Daly announced that the father-son performers would live to fight another day, Grande rushed to the stage to give everyone a big hug.

“I can’t get over how brilliant you are,” Grande continued. “And just what an honor it’s been to work with you and I just am so incredibly grateful and I’m not going anywhere. You can’t get rid of me.”

The two-time Grammy-award winner also thanked her fans for saving her mentees.

"Oh my God. I am sobbing," she wrote on Twitter shortly after the show. "Thank you, #JimandSashaAllen!!!!!!!!!!! Absolutely thank you from the bottom of my heart #teamariana."

Sasha, who is transgender, has been inspiring fans worldwide as the first transgender competitor to make it past the auditions, battle rounds, and knockout rounds on the show.

"Im so stoked to represent the trans community on such a huge platform," he wrote on Instagram on Oct. 25. "To my many young trans followers, don’t give up on the dream of loving yourself one day. You will, and there will come a time when you finally feel authentic. Thank u for the love."

Related: