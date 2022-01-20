Ariana DeBose shows what it looks like for 'SNL' hosts before they walk onstage

Ariana DeBose knows not everyone gets to host "Saturday Night Live," so she treated fans to behind-the-scenes images from her recent debut appearance on the show.

The "West Side Story" star, 30, posted several videos and photos Thursday on Instagram that showed her backstage during her Jan. 15 hosting gig. One pic found the Golden Globe winner getting her makeup touched up in between sketches, while another showed her lying in a bathrobe on the floor of her dressing room.

In the first video in DeBose's gallery, she's seen lying on a couch wearing a protective face mask as she sings "Do-Re-Mi" from "The Sound of Music."

A final video shows DeBose, dressed in a sleek short silvery-white skirt and jacket, pumping herself up backstage moments before she delivers her opening monologue. "35 seconds," the original "Hamilton" star tells the camera as she dances to music being played by the show's live band.

"#tbt Quality @snl BTS content. I said I wanted to challenge myself & the universe delivered. 1st vid is a 1am moment. Last vid entrance realness. Swipe and lmk your favs😍 ," DeBose captioned the gallery.

The Tony- and SAG Award-nominee earned raves for her performance on the show, which included two fun Broadway singalongs with cast member Kate McKinnon. Together, the pair sang songs from "West Side Story," including "Tonight," "America" and "I Feel Pretty." (The duo shared a cute fist bump after singing the line, “I feel pretty and witty and gay.”)

The pair re-teamed later in the show for a funny sketch inspired by “The Sound of Music."

Earlier this week, DeBose shared several pics of herself performing on the show on her Instagram page. In her caption, she gushed about what the appearance meant to her.

"The smile on my face says it all😃 That was, no lie, one of the craziest weeks of life so far, but such a thrilling ride. There’s nothing — I repeat- nothing like @nbcsnl," she wrote.

She went on to detail her "respect" for the show's cast, crew and creative producers. "The amount of work & creativity that goes in to making this show happen is astounding. And they do this all the time. For 47 SEASONS!" she wrote.

DeBose concluded her post by thanking those at "SNL" for allowing her to "play in the magical sandbox that is studio 8H with all of you," she wrote, adding, "I’m in awe of your talent."