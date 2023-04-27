Who are Sylvester Stallone's 5 kids? Everything you need to know

Sylvester Stallone is known by many as playing the legendary roles of Rocky and Rambo. But to five people, he’s just known as dad.

The 76-year-old shares his eldest two children with his former wife, actress Sasha Czack, and his three younger daughters with his current wife, Jennifer Flavin.

Flavin, 54, filed for divorce from Stallone last August after 25 years of marriage, but then reconsidered. Stallone said he’s reassessing his priorities when it comes to his family.

In November 2022, Stallone said he “didn’t pay enough attention” to his children when they were growing up.

“I was so career-oriented, and now I go, ‘Okay, I don’t have that much runway up ahead, and I want to start asking them about their lives,’” he told the Sunday Times.

The same month, he also opened up about the switch he’s making to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won’t happen again,” he said.

Now, the couple, along with their three daughters, are set to star in a reality series chronicling their life together. “The Family Stallone’’ will premiere on May 17 on Paramount+.

Here’s everything you need to know about his five children.

Sage Moonblood Stallone

The actor and Czack welcomed their first child, Sage Moonblood Stallone, on May 5, 1976.

Sage seemed to take after his father and even played the role of Rocky’s son in “Rocky V.” He later said the part changed the course of the relationship with his dad.

“When I was screaming ‘You never spent time with me! You never spent time with my mother!’ that was true. I was looking into my father’s face and really saying that,” Sage told People in 1996 regarding his lines in the 1990 film. “I got a lot of things out. We broke into tears a few times. After the film, everything changed. We’d do anything for each other.”

Sage studied filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts for a year before moving back to Los Angeles to pursue a role alongside his dad in the 1996 film “Daylight.”

On July 13, 2012, Sage was found dead in his home at the age of 36. After conducting an autopsy, it was determined he died from a form of heart disease.

After his son’s death, Stallone said “there is no greater pain” than losing a child.

“Therefore I am imploring people to respect my wonderfully talented son’s memory and feel compassion for his loving mother Sasha, because this agonizing loss will be felt for the rest of our lives,” he said.

Seargeoh Stallone

Stallone’s second child, Seargeoh Stallone, was born in 1979.

As with his older brother, Seargeoh became part of the “Rocky” franchise when he starred as Rocky Balboa’s infant son in the 1979 film “Rocky II.”

When he was just three years old, Seargeoh was diagnosed with autism.

A few years later, in 1985, Stallone and Czack began a research fund under the National Society for Children and Adults with Autism. In 1985, Stallone told People he uses his “films to have premieres that raise money for the fund.”

“With a child like this you have to put away your ego,” he said. “You can’t force him into your world. I sort of go along with whatever he is doing.”

When Sage died in 2012, his mother asked mourners to make a donation to Autism Speaks in lieu of flowers.

Sophia Rose Stallone

The actor’s third child, and first with wife Flavin, was born on Aug. 27, 1996. Sophia Rose Stallone, 26, is also his first daughter.

At just two months old, Sophia underwent heart surgery, and went in for a second time in 2012.

Sophia, along with her two younger sisters, made history with the shared the title of Miss Golden Globe for the 2017 Golden Globes award show.

In 2019, Sophia graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree from the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

“Our daughter SOPHIA graduates from USC !!!! An absolutely amazing day for us all. So proud!!!” he wrote in the caption.

Along with running a digital book club on Instagram @favoritebookclub, Sophia currently co-hosts the “Unwaxed” podcast with one of her sisters, Sistine, where they cover everything about adulting and have celebrity guests, including their dad.

Sistine Rose Stallone

The middle Stallone sister, Sistine, was born on June 27, 1998.

Sistine, 24, graduated from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California in 2017.

Prior to graduating, Sistine signed with IMG Models in 2016, taking after her former model mother. She walked the runway for Chanel and appeared on the cover of Town & Country magazine.

In 2017, she told The Hollywood Reporter she didn’t foresee a future in acting. “As for me, I don’t think I could ever act. I’m good for modeling because I don’t have to talk. [Acting] is something you’re born with. My mother is a model. I have dreamed about being a model since I was a little girl,” she said.

Later, Sistine did dabble in acting, starring in the 2019 film “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” and the 2021 movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” alongside Bruce Willis, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

She currently co-hosts the “Unwaxed” podcast alongside her older sister, Sophia.

Scarlet Rose Stallone

Stallone and Flavin welcomed their youngest child on May 25, 2002, Scarlet Rose Stallone.

An athlete like her father, Stallone posted an Instagram video in 2016 of Scarlet coming in first at a track event.

“Scarlet Winning in her division. The FLASH,” he wrote in the caption.

In 2021, Scarlet graduated high school from Campbell Hall in Studio City, California.

In “The Family Stallone” trailer, Scarlet, 20, is labeled as “The Scene Stealer.” Similar to Sistine, her elder sister, Scarlet seems to be following in her dad’s footsteps.

She says in the trailer, “when I was younger, I fell in love with acting.” Scarlet appeared alongside her dad in the 2014 film “Reach Me” and again in the 2022 crime drama series “Tulsa King.”