The Delaney family has a lot of explaining to do.

"Apples Never Fall," the latest TV adaptation of one of Liane Moriarty's bestselling books, premieres in March. Her novels "Big Little Lies" and "Nine Perfect Strangers" were also turned into hit shows — the former on HBO, the latter on Hulu.

In a teaser released for the new Peacock series on Jan. 22, viewers get a first look at how Stan and Joy Delaney are celebrating 50 years of marriage.

The pair have sold their famed tennis academy, and appear to be on the cusp of starting their golden years together along with their four children. But everything changes when a wounded woman winds up at their front door asking for help — and then Joy goes missing.

"The riveting and twisty mystery is anchored by the Delaney family, whose wit, wounds, yearning and complexity made me want to translate this great book to television and made me feel like the Delaneys had something to say to all of us," showrunner Melanie Marnich said in a statement. "Through them, this story dives into the complexities of love, long-term marriage, and the struggle to define oneself within — and beyond — family."

Here's what to know about the plot, cast and release date of "Apples Never Fall."

Who has been cast in 'Apples Never Fall'?

"Nyad" actor Annette Bening will portray Joy Delaney, and "Jurassic Park" star Sam Neill plays her husband Stan Delaney.

Alison Brie is set to star as Joy and Stan's oldest child Amy. Jake Lacy, who has starred in "The White Lotus" and "A Friend of the Family," is set to star as their second oldest child Troy.

Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles, Georgia Flood, Jeanine Serralles, Dylan Thuraisingham, Katrina Lenk, Timm Sharp, Nate Mann, Paula Andrea Placido, Pooja Shah and Quentin Plair are also among the cast members making an appearance in the series, according to Peacock.

What is the plot of 'Apples Never Fall'?

Sam Neill as Stan and Annette Bening as Joy in "Apples Never Fall." Jasin Boland / Peacock

Joy and Stan Delaney are living a seemingly picture perfect life after raising four children and selling their beloved tennis academy.

But when an injured stranger knocks on their door, she brings an air of excitement the couple didn't know they were missing.

After the whirlwind dies down, Joy herself goes missing, leading the police to question the man at the center of it all: Stan. The Delaney children become divided on their father's innocence, and the four begin examining their family history like never before.

"It was thrilling to write about the truly grown-up issues the Delaneys are grappling with, like the sometimes brutal sacrifices parents make to keep a marriage and family together," Marnich said. "We also take the gloves off when capturing what it takes to be a working mother and wife as we follow Joy into the mystery at the heart of this show."

When does 'Apples Never Fall' premiere?

All seven episodes will be available to stream on Peacock starting on March 14. (Peacock is owned by TODAY’s parent company, NBCUniversal.)