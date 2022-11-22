Anna Delvey still keeps in touch with these people from 'Inventing Anna'

Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, still keeps up with some of the people depicted in the Netflix series "Inventing Anna," based on her life and crimes.

Sorokin said in an interview with New York Magazine she keeps in touch with Neff Davis, her close friend (played by Alexis Floyd in the show), and Kacy Duke, her former personal trainer (played by Laverne Cox).

In a separate interview with New York Magazine, Davis, who met Sorokin while she was working at the concierge desk of the 11 Howard Hotel, spoke about their enduring friendship. "I try to give her some type of stamina to keep going because she literally has no one out here in America," she said.

Duke told ET that Sorokin reached out to her in 2021, during the span between her prison release and ICE detention, but that she declined to meet her in person, instead sending her advice on Instagram. According to Sorokin, Duke wished her “a healthy, happy life ahead” upon her more recent release.

Sorokin told New York Magazine she is still in contact with Jessica Pressler, the journalist who reported and wrote New York Magazine story untangling Sorokin's lies, which the Netflix series is based on.

Sorokin, 31, told New York Magazine she is "obviously" not speaking to Rachel Williams, her former friend who wrote a book about her experiences and, as of August 2022, is suing Netflix over her depiction in the series.

An attorney for Williams, Alexander Rufus-Isaacs, told NBC News that, by using Williams' real name and biographical details instead of a fictional name, the show “made her out to be a horrible person, which she is not.”

Netflix did not respond to TODAY's request for comment.

Sorokin said she is trying to move on from her past.

"I don’t know if it worked out better or worse for me, because I don’t know what the alternative would have been. It’s hard to talk in hypotheticals," she told New York Magazine on the way to her parole appointment.

Sorokin's case made headlines after her 2018 arrest, where she was accused of posing as a German heiress and swindling banks, hotels and many individuals out of more than $200,000. She was convicted of one count of attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny and four counts of theft services in 2019.

Sorokin was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison and was released in 2021. Just six weeks later she was taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody for overstaying her visa.

Last month, she was released from an ICE facility and is currently under house arrest with an ankle monitor, per the New York Times. She told New York Magazine she uses her weekly parole appointment in Brooklyn as a chance to wear her favorite outfits.

Anna Sorkin wearing an ankle monitor in Brooklyn after attending a parole meeting on October 24, 2022 in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

"I was trying to get those Givenchy over-the-knee boots," she said. "That was a no-go because of this bracelet. I guess no over-the-knee boots for me."Sorokin has said she has watched "Inventing Anna," and told New York Magazine she thought the clothing choices for the series were "pretty interesting."

She also contended she was not as rude as actor Julia Garner made her out to be on the show.

"I’m sure I said something like that but not in that extreme," she said. "They made me worse than I really was, but I’m sure it didn’t just come out of nowhere."

Asked if she was a scammer, Sorokin replied, "No, absolutely not."

"And hopefully, people won’t group me together," she said. "Because I feel like my intentions were always to make the financial institutions whole. I feel like if you scam somebody, that person is never getting anything back. But that was not the case for me."

Sorokin also spoke about whether she regrets her actions to the publication.

"Regret is a complicated word," she told New York Magazine, "as I believe the choices I’ve made, although both wrong and punishable, have brought me to be the person I am today."

"A lesson was learned, time was paid, and I feel fortunate that I’ve been given an opportunity relatively early in my life to try and make it right," she added.